Tracee Ellis Ross 'twins with herself' when re-creating photo from 18 years ago

Tracee Ellis Ross stunned fans with a throwback photo of herself earlier this week — and then surprised them again by re-creating the same look in 2020.

Ross, 48, first posted a picture of herself from almost 20 years ago wearing a black checked dress and a white headscarf, paired with strappy brown boots and large earrings.

"Shot by @patrickdemarchelier for @harpersbazaarus’s Best Dressed America list in 2002," wrote Ross, who won the style icon award at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards in November. "I still have everything I’m wearing in this pic!"

Fans and followers were eager to see the look re-created in 2020.

"Tracee you have to redo this look in 2020 please," wrote one.

"Can you redo this outfit please," added another.

A third joked that they needed "a look at that closet."

Just a day later, Ross obliged, posting an at-home version of the photograph. True to her word, she was wearing the same dress, scarf, boots and earrings, and even draped a white sheet over some furniture in her home in an attempt to recreate the setting of the original picture.

"As requested: me in the same look as the @harpersbazaarus photo I posted from 2002!" she wrote, adding that she had taken the photos in two "quick tries on the iPhone in the midst of a busy Zoom day."

Ross also provided some details about where she got the chic outfit, revealing that a piece of it came from the closet of her mother, Diana Ross.

"Fun fact: I bought this dress at a vintage store in San Francisco for $35," she said. "The boots are @manoloblahnik that I 'borrowed' from my mom way back then. Still haven’t returned them. Oops. And this is why I keep all my stuff: for moments like this!"

Fans were quick to compliment the actor, with one noting that she still looks "the same after 18 years."

"I thought this was some strange photoshop! Look at you twinning with yourself looking fly no matter what decade!" added another.

Ross has spoken about her past as a model often, telling Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in 2017 that she had long been interested in such a career path.

"I wanted to model when I was young, mostly because of the clothes," she told Geist. "Going into the modeling thing was actually the first place I started to find myself, strangely. I was styling my own shoots and learning that whole industry."