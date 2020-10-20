Tracee Ellis Ross twins with mom Diana Ross in throwback runway video

When Tracee Ellis Ross was about to turn 18 years old, the aspiring model got the best birthday gift of all: a walk down the runway with her mom, Diana Ross.

The "Black-ish" star, 47, shared a throwback video of the sweet moment on Monday and explained how the opportunity came about.

"30 years ago today, I walked in the @muglerofficial S/S 91 runway show in Paris! My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler’s 'Butterfly Show'. She knew that I would sh*t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model," the actor explained on Instagram.

Ellis Ross was just a few weeks away from turning 18 and her mother decided the time was right to let her daughter have a little fun on the runway.

"So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well. Cut to my 18th birthday present: Me and my mama flying with Supermodels @lindaevangelista, @naomi, @cindycrawford and @cturlington on THE CONCORDE to Paris!" she wrote.

As they walked down the runway to Ross' song "I'm Coming Out," the mother and daughter duo held hands and swung their arms. Then, Ross let her daughter have her own moment to really shine! Ellis Ross walked further down the catwalk alone, twirled around and walked back to her mother, who kissed her daughter proudly before they walked back together.

While reflecting on the moment, Ellis Ross took a moment to express her gratitude to her mother and the designer who made it all happen.

"The experience and the show were EPIC!!! Thank you mama and thank you @manfredthierrymugler for making that dream come true and for the best birthday ever!" she wrote.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Ellis Ross also shared several photos and another video clip of herself modeling on other runways.

"And they icing on the cake is that Thierry invited me back to do the next show sans Mama!" she wrote.

While watching the moment together this morning, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager said they're big fans of Ellis Ross.

"Tracee is so understated on everything in life. She almost feels astonished when you listen to her talk that she has all these great things coming to her," Hoda said.

"She is also one of the funniest," Jenna added.

It's clear that Ellis Ross and her mother have a great bond. The actor told Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2017 that she inherited several great traits from both of her parents.

"I have so much of both of them. I have my father's sort of perspective on life, ability to laugh at life and see the humor in it, and I'm always finding the funny in things. I have a lot of my mother's courage and sense of glamour," she said.