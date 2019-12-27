Tori Spelling celebrates the holidays with glamorous new wedding ring

Tori Spelling is ringing in the new year with a beautifully updated wedding band!

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday to tell fans and followers about her new, custom-made wedding ring. She and husband Dean McDermott have been married for 13 years.

"My new wedding band is so gorgeous and unbelievably me!" she wrote, thanking mcDermott and the brand Variance Objects for designing "this beauty of a ring" before going into more detail about what the item symbolized.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Nicole [Rimeo], the artist, creates jewelry that highlights the natural beauty of raw materials," Spelling wrote. "Stones just like each and every one of us are unique in their own way and have their own sTORI to tell. No two people are alike and that’s the same with these magical raw stones. I chose emerald to represent May. My birthday, our wedding anniversary, and Mother’s Day. May represents everything that is meaningful in my life."

Spelling paired the stunning ring with a matching green-and-gold manicure and ended her post with a kind note to her manicurist, thanking her for the perfect color coordination.

This isn't the first time the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star showed off some sparkly jewelry. In June 2019, she showed off two gigantic rings and a stunning manicure while on-set at "BH90210," the reboot of the original '90s series.

In 2013, she and McDermott celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and he gifted her with a sphere-shaped ring covered in tiny diamonds.

At one time, Spelling had a jewelry line of her own called Styled by Tori. In 2011, she spoke to TODAY about the line, which she said was inspired by her love of do-it-yourself projects.

"To me, DIY = love!" she said. "So whether it's a party or a gift, I think DIY is always the personal way to go."

With her custom-made ring, it's clear that the DIY spirit is still a major part of Spelling's style.