Get Stuff We Love
Subscribe to our newsletter.
By Mary Ryu
From coloring hair to applying lashes, people are searching for video tutorials to learn about everything beauty. From Google's Year in Search, here are the top beauty questions of 2018. And if you've wondered about any of the below questions, you're in luck! TODAY Style has answered some of them for you.
2018's top beauty-related questions
- How to apply magnetic lashes
- What is a lash lift
- How to remove individual eyelashes
- What hair color looks best on me
- How to do a cat eye
- How to take off makeup without makeup wipes
- How to apply aloe vera on your face
- How to glue down eyebrows
- How to fix cakey makeup
- What color concealer to use