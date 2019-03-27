Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 27, 2019, 5:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Yi-Jin Yu and Amanda DiMare

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your style for the warm days ahead. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who works with style icons like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, visited TODAY Wednesday to show how you can get the hottest spring looks at home.

How to create retro curls

Kathie Lee is a fan of these '40s-inspired curls. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Curly hair is back! Inspired by J.Lo’s glam curls and Kathie Lee’s signature style, you can easily achieve this look with a rotating curling iron. Take a small segment of hair, about 1/2 inch in width, clamp down near the end and curl hair around the iron from the bottom up. Repeat for as many hair segments as you’d like and you’ll have bouncy, sexy curls that work for any occasion.

How to create a chic messy bun

A messy bun is a fun and fresh look for spring. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For a low-key updo, similar to Kim Kardashian’s ‘90s-inspired bun, a bun shaper tool lets you tame long hair quickly. Thread hair through the bun tool and roll it inward and around as you wrap the hair into a vertical bun shape. Keep hair slightly loose for a messy-but-chic look and use a couple of bobby pins to secure the bun in place. Leave a couple of hair pieces loose to frame the face.

How to Create a Statement Ponytail

Add drama to a low ponytail with dramatic clip-in hair extensions. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Make a statement this season with this unexpected twist on a low ponytail. Another Kim Kardashian-approved ponytail, this style is smooth and sleek on top and dramatic and textured on the bottom. To achieve this look, divide hair into a side part and tie into a tight and low ponytail. Add curly clip-in hair extensions at the ponytail base using bobby pins to fasten into hair. Fluff and you're ready to go!