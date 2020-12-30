Tom Hanks reveals 'horrible' new haircut: 'I just scared the children'

Tom Hanks admitted during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" that he had to undergo an unfortunate haircut for his role in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis."

In the movie, set to be released in 2021, Austin Butler will play the famous Elvis Presley, while Hanks will play Thomas "Colonel Tom" Parker, the star's manager.

"Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker," Hanks said during a preview for the show's New Year's Eve special with a baseball cap covering his hair. He stood, temporarily removing his head from view of the camera.

"Can you see that? Look at that thing!" Hanks exclaimed, seemingly aware that no one could actually see what he was referring to.

In response, Norton urged Hanks to take a seat, and the actor did, bringing his new, totally bald look into full view, much to the delight of Norton and his guests.

Tom Hanks took off his baseball cap to reveal a totally shaved look. The Graham Norton Show / YouTube

"I just scared the children," Hanks quipped, as one of Norton's co-hosts commented that Hanks could serve as a New Year's Eve ball. "I want to apologize," Hanks added.

The Oscar winner then joked that the new look might open up a whole new set of roles for him to play.

"What I really want to do is just have a little tuft of hair right here," he said, pointing to the center of his head. "And have a big, big beard, and then everybody would think I'm Graham Norton!"

The show's host took the joke with a laugh and an endorsement.

"It's uncanny!" Norton said. "You can play me in the biopic."

The full conversation between Hanks and Norton will air Thursday night.

It's not the first time Hanks has undergone a major transformation for a movie role. In 2019, he turned himself into a replica of the iconic Fred Rogers for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." In a bonus clip, movie director Marielle Heller said that the transformation all came down to Rogers' "very distinct eyebrows and a really simple wig."

In 2015, he dyed his hair snow-white for Clint Eastwood's "Sully," where he played Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, a pilot who landed a crashing plane in New York City's Hudson River in 2009.