Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sported a stylish look to the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, and his fedora-and-sunglasses combo quickly inspired some funny memes — including comparisons to Judge Doom, the villain in 1988's “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

Tom Brady at the Derby is rocking the Judge Doom vibe from who framed roger rabbit... pic.twitter.com/XWBV89ADlM — Paul Phillips 🥯 (@BlueFlameBlues) May 1, 2021

“Tom Brady at the Derby is rocking the Judge Doom vibe from who framed roger rabbit,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing side-by-side photos of Brady and Christopher Lloyd, who played Judge Doom, in a strikingly similar hat and pair of glasses in the hybrid live-action and animated movie.

Tom Brady looking like he’s a menace to toontown pic.twitter.com/6pWNQRElPz — italien feeld (@julianfeeld) May 2, 2021

"Tom Brady looking like he’s a menace to toontown,” another person said on Twitter.

Remember that long gestating Roger Rabbit sequel where Judge Doom comes back as Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby? pic.twitter.com/V9ObkQuBcf — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) May 1, 2021

“Remember that long gestating Roger Rabbit sequel where Judge Doom comes back as Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby?” another person tweeted.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ also inspired some comparisons to a villain who meets a gruesome end in 1981’s “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby looking like he just framed Roger Rabbit and is about to open the Ark of the Covenant pic.twitter.com/P3kDxu6V7p — Miss Riss (@Its_Miss_Riss) May 1, 2021

“Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby looking like he just framed Roger Rabbit and is about to open the Ark of the Covenant,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others also saw similarities between Brady’s fedora and Jim Carrey’s signature hat from 1994's “The Mask.”

Tom Brady and Jim Carrey look awfully alike. #kentuckyderby2021 pic.twitter.com/JmSM1AlJ49 — Dennis Poulette (@drpoulette) May 1, 2021

As one person mused on Twitter, “How long has Tom Brady been Jim Carrey?”

Brady himself hasn’t weighed in on all the memes inspired by his fedora, but he is definitely not the first celebrity to make headlines with a statement headpiece at the Kentucky Derby.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Shailene Woodley, who recently got engaged, were photographed at Churchill Downs with a group of friends as both sported festive hats — Rodger's a dapper one to match his suit and Woodley's a lavender sunhat to pair with her bright outfit.

As for the Derby itself, Medina Spirit won the 147th running of the iconic horse race, securing a record seventh win for trainer Bob Baffert.