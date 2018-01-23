Say yes to the TODAY wedding dress! Cast your vote for the winning gown

Get Stuff We Love
Here comes the bride, all dressed in ... whichever dress YOU choose!
One special couple, Kyle and Jordan, are tying the knot on TODAY as the winners of our 2018 contest. Now, it's up to you to decide what they'll wear. Which gorgeous gown from Kleinfeld Bridal do you thinks is right for Kyle? Which handsome tux from Men's Wearhouse best suits Jordan? Be sure to vote below!
Plus, you could get in on the fun. One lucky fan will win a $10,000 shopping spree from our sponsor Zola, a new company for the wedding planning and registry process. Comcast, our parent company, is an investor in Zola.
Which is your favorite gown-and-tux combination?
Be sure to cast your vote before 3 p.m. EST!
1. Romantic elegance
This beautiful dress by designer Pnina Tornai is the most classic of the three options. The satin, strapless ballgown features a gathered bodice with a flattering sweetheart neckline.
The silhouette is an always-flattering A-line style, with a full skirt that only adds to the glam appeal.
This traditional gown will coordinate perfectly with his Kenneth Cole suit. The navy color looks smart when paired with a white dress shirt, pocket square and floral-printed tie.
2. Modern vintage
This sheath gown by Rivini has truly beautiful details. The stunning fabric is covered with scrolling lace and floral appliques for a truly unique look.
The sheer, fitted bodice and slight bell sleeves make this gown a great choice for a glamorous bride who loves a vintage-inspired look.
As for him, it's hard to beat a classic black tuxedo with a shawl lapel — especially this one by Joseph Abboud. Worn with a French-cuff shirt, a Calvin Klein bow tie and black-and-silver cufflinks, he'll look dapper and timeless.
3. Illusion fairy tale
This dress is made for a fairy tale wedding. From designer Hayley Paige, this showstopping ballgown is covered in sparkling tulle and features long sleeves and a plunging V-neck.
It has a flattering A-line silhouette, open back and stunning train for a dramatic walk down the aisle. Embellished with sparkling stars, this is the dress for a bride who isn't afraid to make an entrance.
Her groom will look great in gray with this Egara Sharkskin suit. Paired with a white Calvin Klein dress shirt, a black pocket square and black-patterned tie, he'll be looking sharp in monochrome.
Kyle and Jordan are sure to stun in any of these ensembles — we can't wait to see which one you choose! And stay tuned this week and next to vote on everything from the rings and cake to the bridesmaid dresses and honeymoon destination.