Say yes to the TODAY wedding dress! Cast your vote for the winning gown

Which is your favorite gown-and-tux combination?

Be sure to cast your vote before 3 p.m. EST!

1. Romantic elegance

TODAY

This beautiful dress by designer Pnina Tornai is the most classic of the three options. The satin, strapless ballgown features a gathered bodice with a flattering sweetheart neckline.

The silhouette is an always-flattering A-line style, with a full skirt that only adds to the glam appeal.

This traditional gown will coordinate perfectly with his Kenneth Cole suit. The navy color looks smart when paired with a white dress shirt, pocket square and floral-printed tie.

2. Modern vintage

Zach Pagano / TODAY

This sheath gown by Rivini has truly beautiful details. The stunning fabric is covered with scrolling lace and floral appliques for a truly unique look.

The sheer, fitted bodice and slight bell sleeves make this gown a great choice for a glamorous bride who loves a vintage-inspired look.

As for him, it's hard to beat a classic black tuxedo with a shawl lapel — especially this one by Joseph Abboud. Worn with a French-cuff shirt, a Calvin Klein bow tie and black-and-silver cufflinks, he'll look dapper and timeless.

3. Illusion fairy tale

TODAY

This dress is made for a fairy tale wedding. From designer Hayley Paige, this showstopping ballgown is covered in sparkling tulle and features long sleeves and a plunging V-neck.

It has a flattering A-line silhouette, open back and stunning train for a dramatic walk down the aisle. Embellished with sparkling stars, this is the dress for a bride who isn't afraid to make an entrance.

Her groom will look great in gray with this Egara Sharkskin suit. Paired with a white Calvin Klein dress shirt, a black pocket square and black-patterned tie, he'll be looking sharp in monochrome.

Kyle and Jordan are sure to stun in any of these ensembles — we can't wait to see which one you choose! And stay tuned this week and next to vote on everything from the rings and cake to the bridesmaid dresses and honeymoon destination.