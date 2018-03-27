A TODAY Style Squad favorite necklace is 74 percent off right now

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A new season means a fresh set of trends. On Friday, the TODAY Style Squad - Jill Martin, Lilliana Vazquez and Bobbie Thomas - walked us through the hottest fashion and beauty trends for spring and how to rock them at an affordable price.

Jill's spring tips include adding bold color to your look with rainbow-colored accessories. From shoes to bags and sunglasses, just about any outfit could get a touch of rainbow magic this season.

If you want to get in on the trend, but don't want to make a huge statement, consider new jewelry. It can be subtle while still adding a pop of color.

And TODAY viewers seemed to agree!

On Friday, fans fawned overa delicate rainbow necklace from Jennifer Miller. It's perfect for Mother's Day, a daughter's birthday, or any other special occasion. Now, Jennifer Miller is offering TODAY readers 74 percent off the Rainbow Necklace, which originally retails for $195 (no discount code needed)!

