Forget the filters and "perfect" posts — TODAY Style is getting real! This week is all about being honest, authentic, transparent and, well, real about everything from wrinkles and body image to dressing room anxiety and aging. Use the hashtag #RealWomenHave _____ to share the topic about which YOU want to get real.

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shares how real women have no time! The chores in her house pile up faster than she can make a to-do list. Sound familiar? Luckily, she has a solid philosophy on how to get through each day.

I love a good to-do list. And I do mean an old-school list written down on a piece of paper with a nice pen. But, oh darn, where’s that pad of paper? Where’s that nice pen? Wait, forget that, where’s a pen at all??

There's chaos in our house on a daily basis because, honestly, I’m not a neat person. Mail piles up constantly. I separate it into an “attend to now” pile, a “garbage” pile and a “save for later” pile. All of these piles cover the dining room table until I need the table. Then I stack all the piles on top of one another and throw that whole massive mess onto a shelf somewhere.

RSVPs aren’t sent, that 10 percent off coupon never gets used (why do I even save it?) and bills aren’t paid (luckily, most of my bills are set to auto). I ran into the mailman the other day and he handed me another rubber band-wrapped stack of mail ... which now sits on my dining room table. You get the gist.