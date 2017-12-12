TODAY's Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: 50 gift ideas for everyone on your list

Lori Bergamotto, Style Director of Good Housekeeping, joins us in the studio to show off her top picks for the holiday season. We hope these 50 trendy gift ideas inspire some creative thinking and help you check those last few names off your list.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Google Home Mini, $29 (normally $50), Target

Google Home Mini is the little gift that could. With the capability to recognize up to six voices, this doughnut-sized device is the personal assistant that every home needs. It can call your grandma, blast your favorite tune or even help you bake the perfect holiday dinner. You can also buy the Google Home Mini at the Google Store and store.google.com.

Instant Pot, $70-$130, Amazon

This kitchen device is changing the way people cook — making the process faster and healthier! Plus, it can replace seven kitchen appliances, like a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake/egg maker — while also sauteing/searing, steaming, warming and sterilizing.

Corkcicle Stemless Wine Glass, $25, Corkcicle

This is a great gift for any entertainer on your list. It doesn’t hurt that Corkcicle’s triple insulation will keep your white wine cold and your red wine at room temperature.

Corkcicle glasses are also available on Amazon with free two-day shipping with Prime membership.

Melitta Pour-Over Coffeemakers, $20, Melitta

When it comes to pour-over coffee, this is the gold standard. Not only does it deliver a less bitter, yet rich cup of joe, it’s user-friendly and economical.

Amazon sells a pour-over coffee maker from Melitta that comes with a mug attachment so you can pour over and go!

Fenty Beauty Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, $39 (normally $59), Sephora

There’s not a makeup lover alive who doesn’t want this (or really anything from Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s beauty line!). It has 14 celestial-inspired colors that are like jewelry for the eyes!

23andMe, $79-$149, 23andMe

The only genetic service available with Food and Drug Administration authorization, this kit gives you a detailed report on your global ancestry based on your DNA .

BigMouth Inc. Peppermint Snow Tube, $30 (normally $60), Kohl’s

Why should pool floats have all the fun? This cool peppermint twist is 4-feet wide and makes snow days even more fun.

Sondra Roberts Faux Fur Scarf, $25 (normally $60), Zoky Doky

No one will believe this soft scarf is faux fur (it’s that plush); and you won’t believe the remarkably good price!

Canvas Tote Pet Carrier, $50, Lands’ End

Don’t forget Fido! This cozy, safety-minded tote boasts an inside hook that attaches to the dog’s collar.

Burt’s Bees Family PJS, $10-$20, Burt’s Bees Baby

Family jammies are the new ugly Christmas sweater — except there's nothing ugly about these classic PJs that the whole family can wear. They're soft and breathable on sensitive skin, and made with certified 100-percent organic cotton by the Global Organic Texttile Standard.

For more family PJ ideas, check out this article on our favorite family PJs that will still arrive on time for Christmas morning!

Aerie Pom-Tastic Slipper, $14 (normally $20), American Eagle

We’re not sure what we love more: the cozy comfort of these warm slippers, or the fact that you can mix and match their adorable little pom poms.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser. $119, Goop

Flying off the shelves (and for good reason!) this ceramic aromatherapy diffuser looks like a fancy object but acts like a detoxifier for your whole body. Choose essential oils to hydrate your skin, ward a cold, or just lift up your energy.

This Book Is a Planetarium Pop-Up Book, $39, Modcloth

This book is like five gifts in one! It includes a musical instrument, perpetual calendar, decoder ring, spirograph, speaker, and of course, planetarium — all pressed between its pop-up pages.

Pair and Spare Touchscreen Gloves, $28, Verloop Knits

We’ve loved this interchangeable trio of gloves (lose one and you still have a pair!) for adults. And now they finally make them for kids! Parents, rejoice!

Spartina 449 Zodiac Collection, $38-$46, Spartina 449

Always a welcome gift, these boxed zodiac necklaces feel extra personal and thoughtful, not to mention they’re 18-karat gold plated with mother-of-pearl inlays.

PBteen Charging Tassels, $23 (normally $39), Pottery Barn

The ultimate stocking stuffer gets a power boost with this gift. For something a little more affordable, Belkin offers four different charging USB tassles starting at $16 on Amazon.

Skinnydip London Tiara and Crown Headphones, $60, Bloomingdale’s

It's a teenage dream: perfect for selfies and — with extra padded comfort and sound quality — perfect for listening to your favorite Spotify station.

Who What Wear Ring Bucket Bag, $30, Target

It’s all about a red bag right now. This one looks expensive but costs about the same as a few venti gingerbread lattes!

Lazy Bed Glasses, $10, The Container Store

These mirrored-lens glasses may seem like a gag gift (you can read and watch TV laying flat on your back!), but once you see how awesome they are, you’ll want a pair for yourself.

Star Wars Lightsaber Salt and Pepper Shakers, $40, Pangea Brands

May the force be with your…finely milled spices! Yep, these salt and pepper shakers are made from high-quality stainless steel, but all anyone will want to talk about is how cool they are!

These are also available with free two-day shipping though Amazon Prime!

Citrus Mimosa Hand Duo, $39, Beautycounter

Beautycounter is known for high-performing, cleaner cosmetics, but we’re hooked on how soft and delicious (mmmmm, citrus!) your hands will smell after one wash with this organic aloe- and chamomile-infused power duo. This is a universal crowd pleaser!

Gingham Chloe Boot, $118, Draper James

By now, your loved ones probably have their tall, clunky snowmageddon snowboots ready to go. But they’ll need something cute and cozy for those days when a duck boot will help them walk on icy ground, splash in water and trek through a flurry in style.

Kai Reed Diffuser, $78, Kai

Fragrance can be tricky to buy — unless it’s this celebrity-fave blend of gardenia and white exotics. This diffuser is also available at Nordstrom for the same price.

Nostalgia Electrics Lazy Susan S’Mores Maker, $30, Bed Bath & Beyond

Forget roasting chestnuts, it’s all about roasting marshmallows!

This is also available on Amazon for $31.

Smallbirds Wool Runners, $55, Allbirds

Just as comfy, practical and sustainable as the Allbirds wool runners we all know and love, Smallbirds are machine-washable, breathable and stretchy for ever-growing feet.

Flask on Chain, $34, Chico’s

Who says a flask can’t be glam? This is a fun gift that takes style seriously.

Areaware Gradient Puzzle, $20, Areaware

People love puzzles and this one is a real challenge. But when it’s done, it's also wonderfully chic!

Arcade Game 2.0, $50, Cotton:On

Small but mighty, this retro device has 170 games.

Mako Decanter, $20, Mako

A glass decanter, which holds an entire bottle of wine, is a welcome addition to anyone’s home bar, and at this nice price you’ll want to buy a couple (including one for yourself)!

Sodastream Fountain Machine, $59 (normally $79), Walmart

Sparkling water has really taken over the world. Now you can bubble up at home!

This same product is on sale on Amazon for $50.

Madewell Cashmere Sweatshirt, $128, Madewell

Cashemere: check. Sweatshirt: check. Stripes: check. There’s not a woman on earth who wouldn’t love this gift that ticks all of the fashion boxes.

Shave Away Kit For Kings And Gentlemen, $10 (normally $20), The Body Shop

A shaving duo with a deluxe shaving cream and soft wooden shaving brush is always a welcome guys' gift. Plus, each purchase supports the Peace Play Project in Lebanon for a year, which provides a safe space for refugee children to play and heal.

Deco Dot Two Slice Toaster, $50, Kate Spade

Add some style to your morning routine with this retro-style toaster that jazzes up any kitchen countertop.

Sugar Paper Agendas, $28 and up, Sugar Paper

This is the simplest yet chic paper out there for the girl who still prefers to keep her dates handwritten instead of hand-held! We can't get enough of this chambray version from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Keepsake App, Free Download, iTunes

In less than the amount of time it takes to hang a stocking, this mobile app lets you order a custom framed photo from your camera roll for under $40.

Chameleon Markers, $90, Amazon

Perfect for the burgeoning artist (or tween!) in your life, these markers color in OMBRE! Yes, one marker can do an undulating shade of any one color.

Claire’s Phone Cases, $10 and up, Claire’s

It's fun, easy and frivolous. If you have a tween or teen to buy for in your life, this site means one-stop shopping for you.

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock, $49, Pottery Barn

It's a little bit of Hogwarts right in your own home.

Popkern Press. $20 and up, Popkern Press

A unique gift for the font-o-phile in your life, these posters and tees are a mashup of popular movies, classic font names and puns that will make you smile.

Kikkerland Emoji Selfie Light, $20, Kikkerland

This emoji selfie light is a fun way to snap that perfect shot.

Felted Wine Toppers, $18, Garnett Hill

Fun little gnomes really elevate the ubiquitous bottle of wine.

Away Travel Sets, $45, Away

You can have all of the most deluxe travel essentials in a travel-friendly (yes, Transportation Security Administration-approved) size: Malin + Goetz cleanser and moisturizer, Marvis toothpaste and toothbrush, not to mention This Works pillow spray to help you sleep while you travel. Jet lag is so 2017.

Phone Charging Half-Moon Pouch, $88, Banana Republic

Give this festive pouch that not only holds keys and a few bucks, but can also charge a phone on the go!

Ariel Gordon Lucky Charm Candle, $88, Ariel Gordon

This is not your average candle! The jewelry designer, loved by celebrities, has hidden a 14-karat gold lucky charm (that you can just pop on a necklace) inside each delicious-smelling candle.

The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set, $39 (normally $49), Sephora

The four lip pencils alone would excite any beauty lover, but the Man Ray-inspired gold pouch really ups the ante.

Bombas Socks, $12, Bombas

Warm, cozy and durable, these are not your average socks. The brand donates a pair to the homeless community with each purchase, and they’ve donated nearly 5 million socks to date!

Llama Desk Duster, $15, Urban Outfitters

2018 is all about the llama. Give one that’s just as trendy as it is useful!

Fresh Picture Perfect Mask Set, $50, Fresh

If masks aren’t a part of her routine, they will be now thanks to this trifecta of face treatments that moisturize, clarify and firm skin overnight!

This is also available at Sephora.

Power Luggage Tag, $32, Calpak

Power up with the perfect travel accessory: a luggage tag that not only identifies your belongings, but also charges up any of your devices.

Roll Up Pencil Case, $28, Oso & Me

The kids will love the gift of easy-to-grasp colored pencils, while parents will love the organized, dot-print pouch they come in.

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose whom you're shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!

Click here to try it out!