IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Insider: Sign up and get early access to Steals & Deals

Savannah is 'ready for the weekend' with pink hair — see her new look

Wait until you get a look at Savannah's colorful new locks.

How to color your hair at home: See Chris Appleton's tips

April 21, 202007:14
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Think pink!

TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie is ushering in the weekend with a blast of color, showing off pink hair in an Instagram post Friday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUNRcWdrT1-

“ready for the weekend!!” she captioned the picture, which featured flowing pink locks, topped with a black hat. “pink hair dreams supplied by @kellymarieoneill,” she continued. “can the anchor of TODAY have pink hair? Asking for a friend.”

Her followers certainly liked the look.

“Love it!!” one person commented.

How to color your hair at home

May 20, 202007:48
  • Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“It’s so cute!” someone else wrote.

“QUEEN !!!!” another added.

“Pretty in pink,” someone else commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZlo1NPHcok

Savannah has tinkered with pink hair before, including when she added streaks while promoting her children’s book, “Princesses Wear Pants,” in 2017.

“Pink hair don’t care!! When promoting princess book always have pink hair,” she captioned a picture of herself on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3KXwOBHDIC

In 2019, she went blond, thanks to stylist and New York salon owner Rita Hazan.

“Feeling like a major blondie thanks to magical @ritahazan,” she captioned a photo of herself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7_KLYhnyOd

And even when she’s not changing colors, Savannah is working on her hair.

Last year, she sported a purple barrette on TODAY and later declared on Instagram she was “living out my little girl hair dreams on national TV."

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.