Savannah is 'ready for the weekend' with pink hair — see her new look

Think pink!

TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie is ushering in the weekend with a blast of color, showing off pink hair in an Instagram post Friday.

“ready for the weekend!!” she captioned the picture, which featured flowing pink locks, topped with a black hat. “pink hair dreams supplied by @kellymarieoneill,” she continued. “can the anchor of TODAY have pink hair? Asking for a friend.”

Her followers certainly liked the look.

“Love it!!” one person commented.

“It’s so cute!” someone else wrote.

“QUEEN !!!!” another added.

“Pretty in pink,” someone else commented.

Savannah has tinkered with pink hair before, including when she added streaks while promoting her children’s book, “Princesses Wear Pants,” in 2017.

“Pink hair don’t care!! When promoting princess book always have pink hair,” she captioned a picture of herself on Instagram.

In 2019, she went blond, thanks to stylist and New York salon owner Rita Hazan.

“Feeling like a major blondie thanks to magical @ritahazan,” she captioned a photo of herself.

And even when she’s not changing colors, Savannah is working on her hair.

Last year, she sported a purple barrette on TODAY and later declared on Instagram she was “living out my little girl hair dreams on national TV."