Deal of the Day: 55 percent off all Ya Living scarves

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 25 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facbook page, so you can be the first to know about these deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: November 28

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

YA Living Textured Sheer Scarf, $29 (originally $69, 55 percent off), YA Living California

YA Living Textured Sheer Scarf, $29 (originally $69, 55 percent off), YA Living California

This gorgeous scarf from Ya Living is super-soft and perfect for travel. The textured version we love comes in four colors, so go ahead and get one for your mom, grandma and yourself!

Additionally, and just for Shop TODAY followers, Ya Living is offering the same 55 percent off discount on all of their scarves. The colors range from vibrant purple, to olive, to the perfect camel - we just added several to our cart!

Deal of the Day YaLivingCalifornia

For more gifts, check out today's Steals & Deals which have 60 percent or more off on the best gifts for men!