Deal of the Day: 40 percent off Eyn phone cases

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 25 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facbook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: November 29

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Eyn Phone Cases, $17.99 for iPhone 7 and 7 plus (originally $29.99, 40 percent off with code EYNTODAY), Eyn

Deal of the Day Shopify Eyn Phone Cases, $17.99 for iPhone 7 and 7 plus (originally $29.99, 40 percent off with code EYNTODAY), Eyn

Remember to use code EYNTODAY to get the 40 percent off!

Eyn Phone Cases, $11.99 for iPhone 6 and 6 plus (originally $19.99, 40 percent off with code EYNTODAY), Eyn

Eyn Phone Cases, $11.99 for iPhone 6 and 6 plus (originally $19.99, 40 percent off with code EYNTODAY), Eyn

Remember to use code EYNTODAY to get the 40 percent off!

Eyn stands for "everything you need," and that's definitely what this case carries. Sized for iPhone 7, 7 plus, 6 and 6 plus, this protective phone case has a storage compartment to hold all the essentials, including your ID, credit card, cash and more, all in one secure place.

Taking the concept a step further, Eyn cases can also store lip balm, sunscreen, Band-Aids, receipts, hair ties, gum, aspirin and more.

The case also has a mirror inside, as well as a wrist strap for extra security and easy carrying. And it comes in several fun colors and patterns.

Lastly, the kickstand feature is perfect for watching videos, chatting on FaceTime and using with GPS navigation or Waze on the car dashboard.

For more gifts, check out today's Steals & Deals which have 60 percent or more off on the best gifts for kids!