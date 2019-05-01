Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019

Each week, the anchors of the 3rd Hour of TODAY offer their advice on just about anything — from making the perfect burger to packing for a trip — as part of the show's Producer Challenge.

This week the producers challenged Dylan, Sheinelle, Al and Craig to share their top tips for anti-aging and the anchors delivered.

Read on for some of the tricks they rely on to look and feel youthful.

Dylan's Anti-Aging Picks

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen, $30, Walmart

It's no surprise that the meteorologist accounts for the elements when it comes to her skin care regimen. "(I) always apply sunscreen, even when it's not sunny outside," Dylan said "I incorporate it into my daily beauty routine." She also shared that her favorite sunscreen is this "melt-in" formula from La Roche-Posay. According to the company, it absorbs fast for a velvety finish.

Slip Silk Pillowcase, $85, Sephora

"I sleep using a silk or satin pillowcase — it's so much softer than a cotton one. I find it less abrasive on my skin and it helps to retain moisture on my face," Dylan said. "Even with the morning hours we keep in this job, I always aim to get 7-8 hours of sleep per night. They call it beauty sleep for a reason!"

Dylan didn't mention the exact pillowcase she likes, but this brand is favored by Kerry Washington and Kourtney Kardashian. For other silk pillowcase recommendations, you can check out our article filled with expert picks.

Sheinelle's Anti-Aging Picks

Amazon Basics Washcloth, $17, Amazon

"My top tip is to steam your face with a washcloth," Sheinelle said. "I like to have the water as hot as possible and it opens up the pores and is so relaxing." She also shared that all of her washcloths are embroidered by her grandma — how adorable!

We don't know exactly which washcloths Sheinelle uses at home, but one TODAY writer loves this gray set from Amazon Basics that works out to less than a dollar per towel. Washcloths, or face flannels, are also a favorite of Duchess Kate.

Lancome Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, $76, Sephora

"Then when you're done, don't just use a moisturizer — apply a serum first," Sheinelle recommended. "It will penetrate deeper into the skin." She likes this "youth activating" serum from Lancome that's said to combat fine lines and wrinkles and even out skin's texture.

Dermalogica Super Rich Repair Moisturizer, $92, Sephora

And when it does come time to put on some moisturizer, however, this is the go-to. According to the brand it's great for chronically dry, dehydrated skin.

Al and Craig's Anti-Aging Picks

For Al and Craig, the recommendations were surprisingly simple.

Al suggested taking a minute to yourself to focus on breathing. "There was an article about doing this in the New York Times just the other day, explaining how occasionally simply doing nothing is what we need," he said.

Then he walked the anchors through the guided breathing meditation that his Apple Watch prompts him to complete when he's stressed. "Sometimes it's just important to be at one with yourself and take a breath."

Craig's all about going for a run.

"The Nike Run Club app is great for keeping me motivated," Craig said. "And it will track track your runs and give you coaching tips. But what makes the run truly special is listening to my curated music playlist, which I've spent years building up"

With all these great recommendations, we might just be able to stay feeling young for years to come!

