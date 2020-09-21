Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Tituss Burgess says he had 'some nip-tuck' as he reveals new look at Emmys

The actor and singer shared that he had "a few arrangements" as he unveiled a new look at the Emmy Awards.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Tituss Burgess shared that he had a little assistance when it came to his slimmer look at Sunday night's Emmy Awards.

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star said he had "some nip-tuck" and "a few arrangements" when it came to his new look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFX7Sx8H-n_

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Ahead of the virtual awards show, Burgess, 41, posted a pair of photos on Instagram of himself in a red tracksuit with shorts by Lee Rickie Collection and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, as well as a video in which he shared that he had some work done over the last few months.

He referred to Walter Mercado, the late Puerto Rican astrologer featured in a recent Netflix documentary who spoke openly about his plastic surgeries, which he called "little arrangements."

Actor and singer Tituss Burgess before (left) and after (right) since having what he called a "nip-tuck" at Sunday's Emmy awards. Getty Images/ instatituss/ Instagram

"I'ma tell you the truth," Burgess said. "That’s exactly what I had, a few Walter Mercado arrangements if I’m going to be perfectly honest with you."

"I have nothing to hide. I even talked about it on social media. The one thing I wanted to do during this time off was have some nip-tuck because my weight has gone up and down. And so after that happens, the skin gets a little saggy or whatever so I got that s--- cut off. This is the result and I look amazing."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFX7FTsHh87

His fans and friends showed their support.

"Yes Tituss love this look," musician Sean Bradford commented on Instagram.

""WHATTTTTTTT 😍😍😍😍😍," his "Kimmy Schmidt" co-star Ellie Kemper commented.

Burgess was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Netflix feature "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend." The award went to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from HBO's "Watchmen."

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' cast on the show's ending

Jan. 25, 201905:54

While showing off his new look, Burgess also shared some advice for how to endure a difficult year during the pandemic.

"I would say the more you can carve out time to spend with your family, the more you can carve out time to make a meal and share it with others that you love," he said. "I think 2020 is sort of an ambush into keeping those who are close to you even closer, and I think that's the takeaway."

Scott StumpScott Stump