Here's how to pull off 4 tricky summer style trends at any age

Hopefully, your summer has involved some R&R, vacation time and maybe showing a little more skin and discovering a whole new season of trending styles.

To keep dressing fun and interesting and to feel stylish and contemporary, it’s important to dabble in a few new trends that you feel drawn to. So, as a stylist, I want to highlight a few seemingly tricky trends right now and prove that women of all ages can pull them off. My goal is to inspire you to try new things and spice up your wardrobe.

Ultimately, anyone can dabble in any trend as long as they incorporate little elements instead of big broad style strokes!

90's Style

You don't have to don a velvet choker and tie a flannel shirt around your waist (leave that look for the teens) to dabble in the 90's throwback happening right now. I'm loving a squared-off neckline dress paired with banded mules. Draping a denim jacket over your shoulders with this look also adds an effortless personal touch and a bit of extra coverage.

The Denim Jacket, $88, Everlane

The Japanese GoWeave Cami Slip Dress, $88, Everlane

Noelle Slingback Sandal, $98, Nordstrom

Transparent shoes and accessories

If you would have told me a few years ago that see-through (aka plastic) shoes and accessories would become popular, I would've probably laughed it off as silly. It's something I would have loved in elementary school. But, never say never in fashion because this season is all about transparency. The tip to keeping this trend polished is to try simple, classic styles like two strap sandals.

Emily Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $38, Nordstrom

Seeme Sandal, $100, Nordstrom

Adriana Lima Naked Mule, $108, Nordstrom

Summer Pants

No need for squats this season! You will see summery, lightweight resort-style pants in stores this summer more than maxi skirts. A beautiful summer pant is unexpected and mixes more feminine and masculine style sensibilities into one functional piece! I suggest pairing these summer trousers with sandals that are not too bulky so the whimsy of the pants stands out. A simple two-strap flat or sandal will always work perfectly. I also love a tucked in tank or T-shirt with a strong hoop or statement earring.

Brunch to Beach Wide-Leg Pants, $50, Modcloth

Golden Goddess Hoop Earrings, $12, Modcloth

Tropicana Tassle Earrings, $39, Nordstrom

Soludos Braided Slide Sandal, $89, Shopbop

Athletic Fashion

This might be the trickiest of all the summer trend selections. What once was labeled as athleisure has now elevated to the newly named, "athletic-fashion." It's basically ready-to-wear clothing designed with athletic and sporty accents, like jogger styles, tear-away tracksuit closures, drawstrings, striped detailing, elastic waistbands and shower shoes. Thankfully, this trend can be really comfy.

One way to seamlessly add athletic fashion nuance to your looks is to wear comfortable, cute sneakers with everything from dresses to beach wear. I suggest sticking to clean and streamlined styles.

Another way you can partake in athletic-fashion is to add one sporty element to each outfit and anchor it with some easy basics.

Vans Old Skool Sun Faded Sneaker, $65, Urban Outfitters

UO Brady Tencel Paperbag Short, $49, Urban Outfitters

Melissa Baja East Beach Slides, $105, Shopbop

P. E. Nation Spirit Jeans, $280, Shopbop