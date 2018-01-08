Debra Messing

On Sunday's red carpet, "Will and Grace" star Debra Messing told E! News host Giuliana Rancic she was wearing black to honor the brave women who came forward with their stories of sexual abuse.

"I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward and share their stories of harassment and assault and discrimination. To stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe. And I’m here to celebrated the rollout of this initiative, Time’s Up. We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay," Messing, 49, said.

Meryl Streep

Actress Meryl Streep was one of several stars who walked the red carpet accompanied by activists in an array of fields.

Streep, who arrived with Ai-jen Poo, the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, told an interviewer, "I think that people are aware now of a power imbalance. It’s something that leads to abuse. It’s led to abuse in our own industry and led to abuse across the domestic workers field of work. It’s in the military. It’s in Congress. It’s everywhere. And we want to fix that! And we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line."

Actresses Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams arrive to the ceremony with their guests, activists Ai-jen Poo and Tarana Burke. Christopher Polk/NBC

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams, who attended the ceremony with #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, told E! News' Ryan Seacrest her mission at the Globes was to give a spotlight to Burke. "You might think I'm here because I was nominated for something, but that's really not the case," said Williams, 37. "Tarana started a movement. She planted the seed years ago and it's grown on and caught fire."

The mom-of-one added, "I thought I would have to raise my daughter to learn how to protect herself in a dangerous world and I think because of the work Tarana has done and the work that I'm learning how to do, we actually have the opportunity to hand our children a different world."

Sarah Jessica Parker

"Divorce" star Sarah Jessica Parker told Seacrest that the night's red carpet fashion solidarity, "speaks to the appetite, to the climate that exists."

"This is a conversation that, as complicated as it is, it seems to be very welcome, by everybody," said Parker, 53.

Sarah Jessica Parker said on the red carpet that the "climate" is right for the Times Up movement. Jordan Strauss / AP

Tracee Ellis Ross

"Blackish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, wearing an exquiiste black gown and head wrap, kept her red carpet message succinct. "Time's up on a lot of things," the 45-year-old actress told an interviewer while raising her fist in the air.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross raised her first in the air in solidarity during a red-carpet interview on Sunday. VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

"Lady Bird" star Ronan, 23, nominated in the best actress in a musical or comedy category, was one of several actresses — including "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and "Get Out" star Allison Williams — who spoke to W magazine before the awards show to confirm that they'll be wearing all black.

"The relationships between women are so strong when you have them and it’s about time that we get to experience that in our industry, too, you know?" Ronan told the magazine.

Allison Williams

"I can’t imagine a better time to stand in solidarity with our fellow actors and actresses,” Williams, 29, told W.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rashida Jones

"Angie Tribeca" star Rashida Jones told InStyle magazine that the all-black protest is part of the group's call for justice. (A newly released Time's Up pin is expected to be Sunday night's most popular accessory.)

"We wear black to stand in solidarity with our sisters and to say time’s up on this imbalance of power and the abuses that come with it, regardless of what industry you work in," said Jones, 41. "It’s time for every workplace to look more like our world, where women have equal representation."