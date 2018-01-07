Get Stuff We Love
Tuning in to the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night? Expect to see plenty of A-list actresses wearing black.
Eva Longoria, Saoirse Ronan, Gal Gadot and more celebs have vowed to wear black to this year's annual awards ceremony to unite in protest against Hollywood sexual misconduct and discrimination.
But the monochromatic movement goes far beyond the red carpet — and Hollywood.
Longoria and Gadot are among the 300 high-profile Hollywood women who recently launched Time's Up, a coalition created to combat sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in workplaces across every industry.
Eva Longoria
"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Longoria, 42, explained to The New York Times, adding that the protest is meant to take the focus off actresses' looks and redirect it on their message, which is one of equality, fairness and safety.
"For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour," said the pregnant "Desperate Housewives" alum. "This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about."
Saoirse Ronan
"Lady Bird" star Ronan, 23, nominated in the best actress in a musical or comedy category, was one of several actresses — including "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and "Get Out" star Allison Williams — who recently confirmed to W magazine that they'll join Sunday's all-black brigade.
"The relationships between women are so strong when you have them and it’s about time that we get to experience that in our industry, too, you know?" Ronan told the magazine.
Allison Williams
"I can’t imagine a better time to stand in solidarity with our fellow actors and actresses,” Williams, 29, told W.
Rashida Jones
"Angie Tribeca" star Rashida Jones told InStyle magazine that Sunday's all-black protest is part of the group's call for justice. (A newly released Time's Up pin is expected to be Sunday night's most popular accessory.)
"We wear black to stand in solidarity with our sisters and to say time’s up on this imbalance of power and the abuses that come with it, regardless of what industry you work in," said Jones, 41. "It’s time for every workplace to look more like our world, where women have equal representation."
Allison Janney
"Mom" star Allison Janney, another of the night's nominees, says she's more than ready for the show of sisterhood — both on and off the red carpet.
"It’s an incredibly exciting, powerful, positive moment for our culture moving forward. It’s one I never thought I’d see in my lifetime — us really dealing with the issue of harassment and inequality," Janney, 58, told the Los Angeles Times.
Mary J. Blige
Singer and "Mudbound" star Mary J. Blige, who competes against Janney in the best supporting actress category, agrees that the actresses' black-clad solidarity will be powerful.
Blige, 48, told W magazine, "This Sunday it’s all about thinking positive, standing with all the women there and being beautiful from the inside out."
The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.