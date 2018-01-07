But the monochromatic movement goes far beyond the red carpet — and Hollywood.

Longoria and Gadot are among the 300 high-profile Hollywood women who recently launched Time's Up, a coalition created to combat sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in workplaces across every industry.

Eva Longoria

"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Longoria, 42, explained to The New York Times, adding that the protest is meant to take the focus off actresses' looks and redirect it on their message, which is one of equality, fairness and safety.

"For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour," said the pregnant "Desperate Housewives" alum. "This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about."