April 24, 2019, 2:55 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Spring was in the air at the Time 100 Gala!

Stars including Taylor Swift, Sandra Oh and Sophia Bush walked the red carpet at last night’s gala, which celebrated the magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Bright greens and yellows were everywhere on the red carpet, along with cheerful pastels perfect for the spring weather. Many stars also shimmered in gold at the glamorous, black-tie affair in New York City.

Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift went for a romantic look at the gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The singer gave off some some boho-chic vibes on the red carpet, with her flower crown tiara and her dreamy, pastel pink and yellow strapless gown. She finished off the look with billowing, detached sleeves.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is bringing back the turtleneck! AFP/Getty Images

The Rock looked delightfully retro in a tan velvet suit with a camel-colored turtleneck.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines clean up nicely! Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The former “Fixer Upper” stars made a rare red carpet appearance at the gala. Joanna wore a gorgeous, navy blue gown with a ruffled peplum waist, while Chip looked dapper in a three-piece suit and a black tie.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart looks chic and comfy. AFP - Getty Images

The lifestyle guru looked stunning in a silky, gold pantsuit. She accessorized the luxurious look with long strings of pearls and a beaded clutch.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh isn't afraid of a little flair. Charles Sykes / AP

The “Killing Eve” star looked sleek in a one-shouldered black dress with feathered and jeweled detailing. She accessorized with a black and silver clutch and an edgy updo.

Sophia Bush

This color is beautiful on Sophia Bush. Reuters

The actress looked lovely in a mint green gown with subtle metallic embellishments at the gathered waist. She accessorized with a shiny, silver clutch and strappy heels.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke shines in red. Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” star looked stunning in a red, ballerina-style dress with a tulle skirt and a sheer, corseted top.

Naomi Campbell

Ever the supermodel, Naomi Campbell strikes a pose on the red carpet. Reuters

The supermodel glimmered in this vintage-inspired gown with long sleeves and a high neckline. She wore her hair in a sleek, blunt bob and sleek bangs.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson tries on a moss green gown that's perfect for spring. Reuters

The “Captain Marvel” star looked fierce and ready for spring in this structured green gown.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore posed with Clare Waight Keller, who designed the Givenchy wedding dress for the Duchess of Sussex. Getty Images

The actress struck an elegant pose on the red carpet with wide-legged black trousers and a whimsical, feathery white sweater.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close may be wearing the coolest blazer of all time. AP

The actress glittered in a sparkly blue and black blazer and polished off the look with sleek, black trousers and a kitten heel.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is looking sleek! Getty Images

The “Tonight Show” host looked dapper in a navy blue tuxedo.

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi went green on the red carpet. AP

The House Speaker, who caused a stir in the fashion world with a certain rust-colored coat last year, wore an emerald lace gown to the Time 100 Gala.

Lilliana Vazquez

Lilliana Vazquez shows off her red-hot style in a one-shouldered gown. Getty Images

The TODAY Style Squad member looked glamorous as always in a red gown with a ruffled shoulder.