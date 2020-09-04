The internet has a lot of feelings about Tilda Swinton's elaborate face masks

Tilda Swinton's glamorous face masks might not be very effective at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, but they certainly made a splash on the red carpet at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

While not being photographed, the actor wore a standard cloth face covering, but on the socially-distanced red carpet she wore some museum-worthy pieces designed by Iceland-based artist James Merry.

Tilda Swinton's elaborate masks stole the show at the 77th Annual Venice Film Festival. Matteo Chinellato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Instagram, Merry said that the masks were custom-made for Swinton. The first, which she wore to the festival's opening ceremony on Sept. 2, was inspired by "stingray skeletons, seaweed, orchids" and the designer's favorite "fish sculptures on the columns of the Rialto Fish Market in Venice."

Swinton, who received the festival's "Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement" award later in the day, paired the delicate gold mask with a bold, black-and-white Chanel Haute Couture ensemble.

Swinton paired an elegant, butterfly-inspired mask with a Chanel two-piece ensemble. Elisabetta A. Villa / WireImage

While receiving the award, which honors those who have made an important contribution to cinema, she also paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, ending her acceptance speech with the "Black Panther" phrase "Wakanda, forever."

Two legendary things happened at Venice today:



1) Cate Blanchett awarded Tilda Swinton a Golden Lion



2) Tilda Swinton ended her speech: "Viva Venezia! Cinema cinema cinema! Wakanda Forever! Nothing but love."



Watch the full speech here: https://t.co/7FH60rSZHd pic.twitter.com/phvSLszi5B — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) September 2, 2020

On the second day of the festival, Swinton, 59, brought another "custom creature" mask to the premiere of her film "The Human Voice." This mask, according to Merry's Instagram, was "summoned from the lagoon" and resembles a stingray.

In addition to the pearl-studded piece, Swinton wore a high-necked, floral-pattern white Chanel dress and patterned heels.

Swinton carried a stingray-inspired mask on the red carpet before the premiere of her new film "The Human Voice." Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Some fans cheered the elaborate, custom masks. One person wrote, "If you don't stan Tilda Swinton I don't know why you're even following me."

If you don't stan Tilda Swinton I don't know why you're even following me. pic.twitter.com/umErqEFqKR — Human Beëing | ⛥ (@human_not_bees) September 4, 2020

The one and only Tilda Swinton you mortals pic.twitter.com/8y967Te0xU — Mati Milanese (@MatiMilanese) September 4, 2020

One likened the butterfly-shaped creation to a masquerade mask.

- tilda swinton you have to wear a mask

- oh great!! i love masquerade balls 😍 pic.twitter.com/I3e5T4rYZi — luquinhas lambuzado com o comunismo (@lucasabezerra) September 3, 2020

While the masks may have delighted fashion aficionados, not everyone on social media was excited about the non-protective masks.

not tilda swinton wearing this "mask" why are celebrities like this pic.twitter.com/wREdY7PPD6 — holli (@fllenangeIs) September 3, 2020

One user asked why celebrities are "like this," while another asked the movie star to "do better."

not a real mask, Tilda Swinton..do better pic.twitter.com/lImHnnzKnP — Cate Blanchett Twist (@ATwistOfCate) September 2, 2020

someone tell tilda swinton that's not a real mask and it doesn't do shit lmaoo 😭 https://t.co/Xn6TtyDg3d — mariam (@wlwgvnn) September 4, 2020

On several occasions, Swinton was seen wearing more traditional masks.

On Sept. 3, she was also photographed wearing a lime-green suit jacket by Haider Ackermann and a white cloth mask. Swinton is the latest celebrity to don the neon shade - First Lady Melania Trump wore a similarly-colored gown during the Republican National Convention in August.

Swinton wore a lime-green jacket as part of a more casual festival outfit. Rocco Spaziani / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Swinton paired the bright jacket with a white shirt and cat-eyed sunglasses.

Other photos show her wearing a white cloth mask while arriving to the third day of the festival on Friday morning.

Swinton arrived at the third day of the festival in a classic black-and-white ensemble. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest film festival and the first international movie competition to take place with audiences in attendance since the coronavirus pandemic began. Attendees were asked to follow strict safety protocols, including social distancing, masking and submitting to temperature checks. Fans were not allowed near the red carpet, and audiences were asked to reserve seats in advance.

According to red carpet stylist Elizebeth Stewart, the one-of-a-kind masks will be auctioned off to benefit two charities, Facing History and UN Women, after the festival.