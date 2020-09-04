The internet has a lot of feelings about Tilda Swinton's elaborate face masks

Tilda Swinton's glamorous face masks might not be very effective at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, but they certainly made a splash on the red carpet at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.
While not being photographed, the actor wore a standard cloth face covering, but on the socially-distanced red carpet she wore some museum-worthy pieces designed by Iceland-based artist James Merry.
On Instagram, Merry said that the masks were custom-made for Swinton. The first, which she wore to the festival's opening ceremony on Sept. 2, was inspired by "stingray skeletons, seaweed, orchids" and the designer's favorite "fish sculptures on the columns of the Rialto Fish Market in Venice."
Swinton, who received the festival's "Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement" award later in the day, paired the delicate gold mask with a bold, black-and-white Chanel Haute Couture ensemble.
While receiving the award, which honors those who have made an important contribution to cinema, she also paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, ending her acceptance speech with the "Black Panther" phrase "Wakanda, forever."
On the second day of the festival, Swinton, 59, brought another "custom creature" mask to the premiere of her film "The Human Voice." This mask, according to Merry's Instagram, was "summoned from the lagoon" and resembles a stingray.
In addition to the pearl-studded piece, Swinton wore a high-necked, floral-pattern white Chanel dress and patterned heels.
Some fans cheered the elaborate, custom masks. One person wrote, "If you don't stan Tilda Swinton I don't know why you're even following me."
One likened the butterfly-shaped creation to a masquerade mask.
While the masks may have delighted fashion aficionados, not everyone on social media was excited about the non-protective masks.
One user asked why celebrities are "like this," while another asked the movie star to "do better."
On several occasions, Swinton was seen wearing more traditional masks.
On Sept. 3, she was also photographed wearing a lime-green suit jacket by Haider Ackermann and a white cloth mask. Swinton is the latest celebrity to don the neon shade - First Lady Melania Trump wore a similarly-colored gown during the Republican National Convention in August.
Swinton paired the bright jacket with a white shirt and cat-eyed sunglasses.
Other photos show her wearing a white cloth mask while arriving to the third day of the festival on Friday morning.
The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest film festival and the first international movie competition to take place with audiences in attendance since the coronavirus pandemic began. Attendees were asked to follow strict safety protocols, including social distancing, masking and submitting to temperature checks. Fans were not allowed near the red carpet, and audiences were asked to reserve seats in advance.
According to red carpet stylist Elizebeth Stewart, the one-of-a-kind masks will be auctioned off to benefit two charities, Facing History and UN Women, after the festival.