Tiffani Thiessen and 9-year-old daughter walk runway together for fashion show

Moms have long been celebrating Take Your Kid to Work Day, but we kind of like Tiffany Thiessen's twist: take your daughter down the runway day!

OK, that's not an official holiday, but we love how it played out for the "Saved by the Bell" alum, 46, and her daughter, Harper, 9. Both donned a lot of denim and did a little catwalk at the Rookie USA Fashion Show on Feb. 13 in Chicago.

We love this mommy/daughter day with Tiffani Thiessen, Harper Smith, modeling at the 11th annual Rookie USA Fashion Show on Feb. 13. Marion Curtis / StarPix for Haddad via Shutterstock

Thiessen kept her stonewashed jacket collar popped, and paired it with cropped traditional blue jeans. Her daughter went all out on the color purple in oversized sunglasses, a denim jumpsuit and matching barrettes.

To top (or bottom) it all off, the pair both wore black Converse sneakers.

The event featured designs from Converse, Jordan, Nike, Levi's and others. You know, the stuff regular folk can afford.

The actress and foodie currently hosts "Dinner at Tiffani's" on the Cooking Channel, and could turn up in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. But that's not confirmed yet. She appeared on the original series from 1989 to 1993.

The fashion show was part of NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. Marion Curtis / StarPix for Haddad via Shutterstock

Thiessen and actor husband Brady Smith also have a son together, Holt, 4.

This isn't the first time mom and daughter have walked the runway together: Harper and Thiessen posed for Gymboree's Olivia line in late 2015.

"I guess she did do a little stint there," Thiessen told People magazine after the 2015 show. "She just saw sparkly shoes and was like, 'Oh! Pretty!'"

We think it's worth saying again!

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.