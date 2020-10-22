Tia Mowry explains why she shows off grays: 'I'm not about hiding who I am'

Tia Mowry-Hardict just loves to have fun with her hair!

Fans may remember how, starting in August, we began seeing the "Sister, Sister" star in a whole new light as she started posting pictures of herself with gorgeous grays. Well, on Thursday she took another left turn ... and showed us what she looks like with straight blond locks!

"#bangs #blondehair for #fun," she wrote in the caption.

Of course, we're still loving her previous natural look. At 42, she knows how to rock the grays for sure. And as she tells TODAY, while she might have some fun with what's up top, she prefers being herself.

"Basically, I'm all about authenticity," she said of the reasoning to not just go gray, but go public with the gray. "However I look at the moment, that's what I'm going to share."

The "Family Reunion" actress is a mom of two (Cree, 9, and Cairo, 2) and wife to Cory Hardrict, and recently spoke with TODAY about her Halloween plans. But we had to make sure we asked about the hair, too!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict in 2019 at the Build Brunch in New York City. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

"I'm not about hiding who I am," she continued, noting that when she put on nearly 70 pounds during her pregnancy, she would show off her belly, too. "I'm all about wanting to change the narrative that people think they need to be perfect. Growing older is a blessing."

She said the feedback she's gotten after posting photos of the grays — good and bad — took her by surprise.

"I didn't know the photo was going to make such an impact," she says. "But yeah, it's about me being myself, and who I am. We're not all perfect, and it's OK to be you, and who you are."