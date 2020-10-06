Tia Mowry embraces natural hair in new pic: 'My fro is growing!'

At 42, Tia Mowry-Hardrict hasn't just learned to let those gray hairs grow in ... she's embracing them 100%!

In a new Instagram picture posted Tuesday, the former "Sister, Sister" star shared a confident image of her ever-growing gray hairstyle:

"Y'all my #fro is growing!! #naturalhair," she wrote in the caption.

The selfie features her in a comfortable black cardigan set off by gold hoop earrings and dangling gold jewelry. (We bet the "C" charm on one necklace is for her daughter, Cairo, 2.)

"Love you embrace you!" wrote one fan in the comments. "Embrace your youth until you can't anymore."

"So inspiring!" wrote another.

Tia and Tamera Mowry during their "Sister, Sister" days in the 1990s Everett Collection

Recently, the actor has been showing off her new look, from top to bottom: In August, she showed off a look at her short, gorgeous, graying mane. Later that month, the mother of two revealed she'd taken off 68 pounds since giving birth to Cairo in 2018. (Cairo's dad is Mowry's husband, Cory Hardrict.)

Meanwhile, her twin sister (and "Sister, Sister" co-star), Tamera Mowry-Housley, posted her own set of selfies on Monday:

"The faces of #quarantine," she wrote in the caption (swipe to see more images). And while her hair is being held back in a headband, in March she shared a photo of her "grays," writing, "No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!"