Crocs usually illicit a love-them-or-hate-them reaction from people, but superfans will get a kick out of Crocs gloves. Yes, Crocs that can be worn on a person's hands now exist in the world.

The bad news: They're not an official product from the brand and aren't available for purchase.

Crocs gloves are the brainchild of Matt Benedetto, a product designer who shares his silliest ideas on his site, Unnecessary Inventions.

"I've never owned a pair of Crocs myself, but I have a few friends who swear by them," Benedetto told TODAY Style. "I think I've always just had this idea in the back of my head to turn them into gloves because I couldn't find any reference to the idea anywhere online. Once I actually figured out how to create my own pair, I knew the time had come and I needed to do it."

With the help of a 3D designer, Benedetto conceptualized his design. He was then able to use a light blue, flexible material to 3D print the gloves, which have the same look and feel as the comfortable shoes that are beloved by dads and tourists worldwide.

Benedetto said he wanted the gloves to "pick up on many of the key elements that were present in traditional Crocs shoes."

He hasn't heard from anyone at Crocs, however the company told TODAY Style in a statement that it is aware of the viral sensation that the knock-off gloves have become.

"While we appreciate that this designer is embracing Crocs with his own unique style, we want to clarify that this product is in no way affiliated with the Crocs brand nor is the use of the Crocs trademarks authorized," the company said in a statement to TODAY.

Benedetto has created other hilarious and unnecessary inventions, including a pizza fanny pack for transporting slices of pizza and utility nails, which attach screwdrivers, wrenches and even an Allen key to a person's fingernails.

He's also the first to admit that Crocs gloves won't be a fashion trend this fall.

"They are ... a look, and not one you would see on my hands in the real world," he said. "I mean, just imagine that hand tan on a sunny day. I'd rather say I think the Crocs gloves are the perfect Unnecessary Invention and elevated the style of my brand."