The temperatures are high and the sun is out — it is finally summer! A pair of shorts and a cute top will get you through the day, but what about the perfect pieces for those chilly summer nights?

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari gave two deserving women the Ambush Makeovers that are great for any outing this season!

To get these great looks that are perfect for a night out this summer, read on.

Pam Cornellison

Pam Cornellison is here in New York City on a mother-daughter trip with something to celebrate. Cornellison is recently retired and celebrating a milestone — her 60th birthday! Martin gave her a classy new look for the new chapter in her life.

Tropical Leaf Print V-Cross Bar Cut-Out Top, $89, Clara Sunwoo

This leaf print top pairs perfectly with your favorite pair of jeans! The print is subtle and summery and the V-neck cross bar cut out will offer a stylish touch if you decide to put your hair up.

Tropical Leaf Print Tee, $10, Forever21

This tee offers the same leaf print for a fraction of the price!

Distressed Skinny Jeans, $128, Spanx

Distressed jeans have been on trend for awhile, and they won't be going away anytime soon! This pair is crafted with stretch denim and offers high rise coverage for all day comfort.

High Rise Indigo Jeans, $88, J. Crew

These high rise jeans from J.Crew are the perfect slim fit and are on sale right now for 26 percent off of the original price.

Raffia Fringe Disc Earrings, $65, J.Crew

Martin picked these fringe earrings for the hues that can match any outfit. Bold and stylish, they are a great look for the summer.

Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, Baublebar

These Baublebar earrings are available in two colors and styles.

Keri Flower Embellished Sandals, $139, Talbots

Floral accents can jazz up any outfit, and these mother-of-pearl sandals are sure to land you quite a few compliments!

T-Strap Sandals, $28, GAP

For a no frills look, these sandals are currently on sale and just as stylish.

Warby Parker Phoebe Sunglasses, Starting at $95, Warby Parker

These cat-eye frames radiate a retro-yet-sophisticated vibe that you'll want to wear all summer long.

A.J. Morgan Cateye Sunglasses, $24, Walmart

These fashion forward sunglasses are available at a smaller pricetag.

Stacey Knowell

Stacey Knowell is five years cancer-free and well-deserving of a new look! A devoted Ambush fan, she's in the Big Apple with her son who will be entering his senior year in high school.

Collection tiered ruffle dress in Ratti® falling leaves print, $248, J.Crew

This flattering dress boasts the perfect summer print! Vibrant and elegant, the ruffles add the extra flare you need for any summer occasion.

Chandler Lilac Floral Print Short Sleeve Dress, $128, Lulus

For a similar floral look with a more subtle print, we love this dress from Lulus!

Woven Block Heels, $125, White House Black Market

Martin chose this neutral block heel to complete the look. The memory foam footbed offers all-day comfort without sacrificing style!

Carrson Natural Raffia Ankle Strap Heels, $90, Lulus

For a bit of a higher heel but a smaller price, these Steve Madden heels look great!

Mariette Fringe Drop Earrings, $12 (normally $38), Baublebar

These fringe drop earrings from Baublebar are having a moment! A statement accessory for sure, pair them with a sundress or a t-shirt to elevate any outfit.

Joerica Tassel Earrings, $11, Amazon

If you want to try a different take on the tassel trend, these pairs from Amazon are available at a great price.