Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 20, 2019, 3:52 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

We're patiently waiting for spring to arrive, but it's still pretty cold and wet out there. If you're looking for a pair of boots to get through the end of winter, then you have to check out this great deal on Steve Madden booties.

We came across these hiker boots while browsing Nordstrom's winter clearance sale, and fell in love. They usually retail for $80, but right now they are 40 percent off. That makes them less than $50 —score!

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy – and at prices we think you’ll like! Today is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Steve Madden Alaska Lace-Up Bootie with Faux Fur Cuff, $48 (usually $80), Nordstrom

The casual booties should keep your feet warm and dry through rain or snow. They feature a plush lining and a cuff of faux fur to make them even more cozy and stylish. They are also available in an equally cute nude color.

I recently bought a very similar pair of black Steve Madden hiker boots and have been tempted to wear them almost every day! They look great with jeans, and I was able to dress them up a little with a tunic and leggings, too.

I received several compliments on them when I wore them to the office and, much to my surprise, one of my coworkers also owned them! So, I would definitely say they are on trend.

This bootie is versatile, comfortable and perfect for the winter-to-spring transition. Nordstrom's sale is set to end on Feb. 24, so act fast to snag a pair before the sale ends — or before they run out of your size!

For more great deals, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!