A high-fashion brand is releasing a pair of sandals that look like they might accidentally get thrown into a microwave at 3 a.m. by a starving college student.

The Italian brand Bottega Veneta has cooked up some shoes for a 2020 release that fashion watchdog Instagram account Diet Prada compared to a staple of millennial diets — a brick of ramen noodles.

The macramé shoes come in a yellow open-toed mule with a woven design, as well as a closed-toe version, but commenters on the Diet Prada post were more concerned if they come in chicken or shrimp flavor.

"Now I want to eat a pair of shoes," one person wrote.

"Are these hot water proof?" a commenter asked.

"'Seasoning packet included or nah?'" another wrote.

Fashion followers also compared the shoes to the tight, blonde curls sported by Justin Timberlake during his heyday with 'N Sync in the early 2000s.

"@justintimberlake old hairdo strikes back lol," one person wrote.

"JT needs his commish!" another commented.

The shoes are part of a line created by English designer Daniel Lee, 33, who took home Accessories Designer of the Year, British Designer of the Year Womenswear, Brand of the Year and Designer of the Year at this year's British Fashion Awards, according to The New York Times.

It's certainly possible Lee may never even see the comparisons made to his shoes on Instagram.

"I don’t have social media,'' he told Vogue last year. "I try and use my cell phone as little as possible. I definitely prefer human interaction. That’s very important to me and to the work I do."