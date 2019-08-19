TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Whether you're looking for the perfect facial moisturizer or wanting to lengthen your lashes, shopping for beauty products online can sometimes feel overwhelming.

That's why we love when celebrities spill their beauty secrets for a bit of guidance, and the latest sale from Dermstore includes tons of celebrity-approved products. From the Duchess of Sussex's go-to eyelash serum to Khloe Kardashian's favorite affordable makeup remover, Dermstore is offering 25% off select brands across the site.

From now until August 25, you can apply the code CELEBRATE to snag the impressive discount. Better yet, Dermstore offers free shipping on all orders!

We've done some digging to find which celebrity favorites are part of the sale, and these are the ones we're most excited about.

The Duchess of Sussex never talks about her beauty routine these days, but back in 2014 the former Meghan Markle told Allure that RevitaLash made her lashes "as long as they could ever be." Dermstore customers seem to agree with her, as it currently has a 5-star rating on the site.

Victoria Beckham told Into the Gloss that this moisturizer from Weleda is her "body secret." She said that she loves the "thick and buttery" texture since it makes her skin feel like "it's had a good drink."

Amy Schumer shared a photo while wearing these firming eye masks by Skyn Iceland, and a pack of four is under $15 during the sale. The masks are meant to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, as well as hydrate thanks to the inclusion of shea butter and olive oil.

Halle Berry revealed how she keeps her skin glowing in an Instagram post in January, and she shouted out out this "ageless" mask in the caption. The mask comes in a two-piece set including a brightening peel and a hydrating sleep mask.

Khloe Kardashian shared a look at her some of her skin care favorites on Instagram back in December 2017, and she included a surprisingly affordable pick from Bioderma. People have given this no-rinse cleansing water rave reviews for its ability to take off stubborn makeup with ease.

Drew Barrymore said this facial oil by Sunday Riley is one of the first products to make her "fall deeply in love with skin care." It features broccoli seed oil for a healthy dose of antioxidants, while its cranberry seed oil provides vitamins A, C, E, and K.

Kate Winslet told People that she's "pretty addicted" to this luxurious lip balm, and customers seem to agree with her.

"The moisturizing properties are so intense that when I wake up I can still feel it on my lips," one reviewer wrote. Other reviews pointed out that a little goes a long way, so a pot should last for quite a while.

