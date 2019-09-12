Leighanne Hustak and her husband have always loved Halloween. So when their 20th wedding anniversary rolled around on Oct. 11, 2017, it made sense to celebrate their relationship in a festive way.

"Every year, we go to a local Halloween party with some other couples and are always looking for a unique couples costume idea. As our anniversary was approaching, I was feeling sentimental. My wedding dress had been preserved in a special box and I had not opened it since 1997," the mother of three told TODAY Style.

Knowing her daughter didn't want the dress, Hustak decided she could rewear her gown as a Halloween costume without worrying about damaging it. "I thought it was a shame to keep it sealed in that box for 20 more years or until someone else disposed of it. I got it out and it fit, maybe not quite as comfortably as it did in 1997, but well enough," she said.

Hustak on her wedding day Courtesy of Leighanne Hustak

So the nurse practitioner told her husband she was thinking of a “Phantom of the Opera” theme, and the rest was history. "We both love that musical. He agreed he would be the Phantom and I would be his love Christine Daaé from the masquerade ball," she said.

Hustak is just one of many brides who have repurposed a wedding gown as a Halloween costume. And for her, the experience proved to be both meaningful and fun.

"We had a ball together and it was a nice celebration of 20 years. I decided that every five years — on those big anniversaries — I will put it on and enjoy the memories, until it won’t fit! It hangs now on the back of our master bath door. I see it and think, 'I am still enjoying the memory much more than having it in the box shoved in the closet,'" she said.

The "Phantom of the Opera" theme worked so well! Courtesy of Leighanne Hustak

When Mary Grace Nichol got married in 2004, she loved her corset and skirt gown. But it would be another 10 years before she stepped into the masterpiece again. In 2014, she decided the look would make a nice angel costume for Halloween.

"It actually fit better since I had recently become a Weight Watchers member and had lost 40 pounds. The skirt needed to be taken in three sizes. I felt great being able to wear such a beautiful dress again," Nichol said.