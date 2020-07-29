Brides are wearing masks to match their dresses, and they're lovely

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A year ago, no one could have predicted that a face covering would be a must-have bridal accessory for 2020. But with mask-wearing now part of daily lives, it only makes sense that a bride would want a beautiful one that's worthy of her special day.

Designer Daniela Tabois created this gorgeous embellished bridal mask. Daniela Tabois

Many brides may be looking for something a little fancier than a plain cotton or medical face covering, and wedding designers are rushing to release their own masks made with lace, silk, beads or embroidered embellishments.

How many brides will be saying "I do" in a mask, like this one from David's Bridal? David's Bridal

David’s Bridal recently came out with a range of masks, including this eyelash lace and satin covering with adjustable ear loops.

Seattle-based dress boutique Samila & Co also created this beaded, floral covering for brides.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn-based bridal designer Daniela Tabois released these handmade face coverings with delicate white-on-cream embellishments.

Several designers on Etsy are also answering the need for bridal face masks. One seller, SKPJewelry, is offering cotton-lined, embroidered one in blush pink, pale powder blue and pastel green.

For brides looking for a minimalist design, Etsy seller Masqe is offering these pure white, cotton eyelet face coverings.

Los Angeles-based bridal designer Claire Pettibone is also selling ivory masks embellished with embroidered butterflies.

“The butterfly … represents rebirth, renewal and transformation. For me, it is also a symbol of hope and beauty,” the designer wrote on her website. “I know these are challenging times for all of us, and I hope this small gesture brings a bit of light as we join together to protect our fellow humans.”

And don’t forget the groom! While some men may opt for a basic, solid-colored mask, others might enjoy this whimsical tuxedo-themed face covering from Maison de Carine.

These satin bridesmaid masks can be made to exactly match their dresses. David's Bridal

Also, for any bride who wants her bridesmaids to match from head to toe, David's Bridal is offering satin masks that coordinate with dresses from their exclusive bridesmaid color palette.

This can be a stressful time to get married with many ceremonies either scaled down or postponed. But for all the brides who are still walking down the aisle this summer, their “something new” may just be a beautiful mask.