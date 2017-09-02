Style

These beauty brands are helping victims of Hurricane Harvey

TODAY

The rain may have ended but the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey are far from over. The epic storm left thousands of Texas and Louisiana residents homeless and without access to essentials, such as food, clean drinking water and diapers.

In the wake of this harrowing natural disaster, you may be wondering what you can do to help. There are many ways to contribute to relief efforts — from donating to humanitarian organizations and local charities to shopping brands that support the cause.

Below are five beauty brands that are making a difference.

Drunk Elephant

In a post on the Houston-based company’s blog, founder Tiffany Masterson shared what the Drunk Elephant team is doing to help those impacted by the storm — including donating to The United Way, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and the Salvation Army — and encouraged everyone to do the same. “Some of us can give huge dollar amounts, others can give only one dollar, others can only offer their prayers and we remain sensitive to that. All are equally important.”

A note from our founder, Tiffany Masterson: I’ve loved Houston for 48 years, and I’ve never been more proud to call this city home. In light of Hurricane Harvey, Drunk Elephant will be giving immediately to the organizations above (swipe left to see how you can donate!). We hope this list will make it easier for you to explore every avenue to give back. On a personal note: the kindness I’ve witnessed from people all over is so encouraging and inspiring. We have family members who have lost everything, but as a city we are coming together, just like the family we are, and we will be fine. Houston has a good head on its shoulders and seems to understand that material things are just things. It’s lives that matter, and I know we will come back stronger than before. Some of us can give huge dollar amounts, others can give only one dollar, others can only offer their prayers, and we remain sensitive to that. All are equally important. Everyone has something to give and the entire Drunk Elephant team will be giving in every way we can until Houston is whole again. Read our full blog post at the link in our bio for more.

A post shared by Drunk Elephant Skincare 🐘 (@drunkelephantskincare) on

Winky Lux

The cruelty-free, non-toxic cosmetics company has pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from Matte Lip Velour in Pippy ($14) — a long-wear matte pinkish-nude, named after the founder Natalie Mackey’s beloved Frenchie, Pippy Lou — to the Houston Humane Society.

Sunday Riley

Houston-based natural skincare brand Sunday Riley used Facebook to let fans know that team members were safe and that the company would donate $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief funds through the American Red Cross.

Lime Crime

Through Sept. 12, Lime Crime will donate 100 percent of sales from Beet It Matte Velvetine ($20) to the American Red Cross to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Renée Rouleau

Texas native Renée Rouleau took to Instagram to let fans know she donated $5,000 to the American Red Cross on behalf of her skincare brand.

Texas forever, y'all. Made a $5K donation on behalf of @reneerouleauskincare to the @americanredcross. Stay strong, Texas. As we always do.

A post shared by Esthetician & Skincare Expert (@reneerouleau) on

And here are a few other ways you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief.

More Style videos

More: Style Beauty

TOP