These beauty brands are helping victims of Hurricane Harvey

The rain may have ended but the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey are far from over. The epic storm left thousands of Texas and Louisiana residents homeless and without access to essentials, such as food, clean drinking water and diapers.

In the wake of this harrowing natural disaster, you may be wondering what you can do to help. There are many ways to contribute to relief efforts — from donating to humanitarian organizations and local charities to shopping brands that support the cause.

Below are five beauty brands that are making a difference.

Drunk Elephant

In a post on the Houston-based company’s blog, founder Tiffany Masterson shared what the Drunk Elephant team is doing to help those impacted by the storm — including donating to The United Way, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and the Salvation Army — and encouraged everyone to do the same. “Some of us can give huge dollar amounts, others can give only one dollar, others can only offer their prayers and we remain sensitive to that. All are equally important.”

Winky Lux

The cruelty-free, non-toxic cosmetics company has pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from Matte Lip Velour in Pippy ($14) — a long-wear matte pinkish-nude, named after the founder Natalie Mackey’s beloved Frenchie, Pippy Lou — to the Houston Humane Society.

Sunday Riley

Houston-based natural skincare brand Sunday Riley used Facebook to let fans know that team members were safe and that the company would donate $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief funds through the American Red Cross.

As a Houston-based company, we are honored to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief funds through the American Red Cross. Luckily, all of our Houston-based team members are safe, and we hope to continue to be so lucky. Our thoughts go out to the rest of the city and state. A post shared by Sunday Riley (@sundayriley) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Lime Crime

Through Sept. 12, Lime Crime will donate 100 percent of sales from Beet It Matte Velvetine ($20) to the American Red Cross to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Beet It, Hurricane Harvey! 100% of sales from BEET IT Velvetine will go to Red Cross to benefit the victims of #HurricaneHarvey. We are also offering Free Worldwide Shipping on orders $20+ right now. Beet It campaign will run through 9/12. #staystronghouston A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Renée Rouleau

Texas native Renée Rouleau took to Instagram to let fans know she donated $5,000 to the American Red Cross on behalf of her skincare brand.

Texas forever, y'all. Made a $5K donation on behalf of @reneerouleauskincare to the @americanredcross. Stay strong, Texas. As we always do. A post shared by Esthetician & Skincare Expert (@reneerouleau) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

And here are a few other ways you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief.