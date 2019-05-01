Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Oct. 3, 2017, 3:50 PM UTC / Updated May 1, 2019, 5:56 PM UTC By Lindsay Cohn

Stretch marks happen — and not even A-list celebrities are immune. The only difference between them and us? Access to the industry's top experts to recommend products that work. TODAY Style is hoping to bridge that gap by sharing their go-tos.

Alas, there's no proven way to prevent or erase stretch marks. "The idea that you can prevent or treat stretch marks by rubbing creams, oils or lotions on your skin is not supported by strong evidence," the Mayo Clinic said. Genetics are the biggest determining factor in whether you'll get stretch marks, according to "What To Expect When You're Expecting," and those "tiger stripes" do tend to fade with time.

But you can certainly make yourself more comfortable during pregnancy and after by treating your hard-working skin to some TLC.

1. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $15 (usually $17), Amazon

Kim Kardashian and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Duchess Kate) are both fans of Bio-Oil for keeping skin soft and stretch mark-free during pregnancy. According to the Bio-Oil website, this product has won 349 skincare awards and has become the No. 1 selling scar and stretch mark product in 24 countries.

2. La Mer The Concentrate Treatment, $321 (usually $337), Amazon

Chrissy Teigen’s secret for fighting “tiger stripes”? Ultra-pricey The Concentrate from La Mer. "I come from a stretch mark–prone family — I have them all over my butt and inner thighs. Luckily, I'm with a man who could not care less about them or else I would be insecure, but during my pregnancy, it was my belly I was scared of. I knew I'd have to do something about it before I started seeing them," Teigen — who is also a La Mer spokesperson — told Allure.

3. L'Occitane Almond Smoothing & Beautifying Supple Skin Oil, $50, Amazon

Self-styled holistic living guru, Goop founder and mom of two Gwyneth Paltrow recommends sweet almond oil. While we don't know what brand Gwyneth uses, this almond oil from Sephora has over 10K loves and according to the site it has more than 50 percent almond oil, making it naturally rich in omega 6, and camelina oil, rich in omega 3, to will help nourish skin and make it more supple.

4. Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil, $58, Sephora

In an interview with W Magazine, supermodel and Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr, said that she applied the brand’s Noni Glow Body Oil (an Allure Best of Beauty winner) religiously throughout her pregnancy.

5. Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil Blend, $56, Amazon

Meanwhile, Spice Girl turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham shared her love of Elemis Japanese Camellia Oil Blend on Twitter: “Pregnancy tip!!!! I have used this through every pregnancy, it's amazing!! X VB.” This product is easily absorbed and rich in plant collagen. The Amazon product page claims that it is ideal for preventing stretch marks while pregnant and improving skin elasticity and condition over the whole body.

6. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion For Stretch Marks, $15 (2-Pack), Amazon

Ali Landry, Miss USA 1996, mom of three and former face, err body, of Palmer's, said she used Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks twice daily while expecting.

Despite all these celebrity claims, there is another option: embracing your stretch marks! We’re loving the recent surge in stretch mark pride from body-positive celebrities, publications and retailers such as ASOS and Victoria's Secret.

“Sometimes I’ll look at myself and be like, ‘Dang girl, you got a lot of stretch marks.’ But then I’m like, ‘That’s just the road map of my strength,’” Danielle Brooks told People during a photo shoot for the 2017 Most Beautiful Woman issue.

Beauty is not only in the eye of the beholder, it's a personal choice.

