"She’s more involved in the process. She’s very creative. She likes to play and be creative. There are days she wants a bright lip and a clean eyeliner. She’s an adventurer with makeup," said Beebe.

No surprise there, since Pink is known for speaking her mind, following her gut and passing those lessons along to her kids. “Another very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird and it’s very boring to be normal,” Pink told Cosmopolitan, adding, “I have a rule with Willow that we don’t say mean things and we don’t say things we don’t mean.”

The singer is on her Beautiful Trauma tour now with her family — son Jameson, 1, daughter Willow, 6, and husband Carey Hart.

“We go with the costumes and the theme of the show," said Beebe. "We’ll change the lip color during the show once or twice. And we’re all about glowing skin."

Here’s how you can get a bit of Pink power at home.

MAC Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion Serum, $42, Nordstrom

"I always prime her skin first," said Beebe.

Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Prep Priming Spray, $32, Ulta

"The spray hydrates her skin," said Beebe.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $24, Nordstrom

"This stops makeup from creasing and keeps eye shadows on for the entire show."

Sigma Beauty Brush Set, $73, Dermstore

"I like all their brushes," said Beebe.

Mac Studio Tech Foundation, $36, Macy's

"This is what I use on her for the shows," said Beebe. "It gives a full coverage that lasts through her very physical show."

