Twelve years ago, makeup artist Yvette Beebe drove out to Sherman Oaks, a Southern California neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, to meet a singer and learn more about her.
The performer in question was Alecia Beth Moore, better known as Pink. Beebe asked if she should call her by her stage name or her given name (Pink asked to be called Alecia) and the rest is beauty history. Beebe and the singer have been collaborating since 2006, creating a — dare we say it — funhouse of looks together.
“She’s wonderful to work for. She’s honest and authentic and tells it like it is, and is creative as hell,” Beebe told TODAY Style. “It’s the best of the best."
Given that Pink's stage show is a stunning blend of musical artistry and physicality, the singer leaves nothing to chance, including her makeup. Primers are Pink's secret beauty weapon. They are liquids, gels, powders or creams that serve as a base for your makeup so it goes on smooth and lasts long. That's a big deal if you, like Pink, are performing powerful acrobatics on stage.
"She’s more involved in the process. She’s very creative. She likes to play and be creative. There are days she wants a bright lip and a clean eyeliner. She’s an adventurer with makeup," said Beebe.
No surprise there, since Pink is known for speaking her mind, following her gut and passing those lessons along to her kids. “Another very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird and it’s very boring to be normal,” Pink told Cosmopolitan, adding, “I have a rule with Willow that we don’t say mean things and we don’t say things we don’t mean.”
The singer is on her Beautiful Trauma tour now with her family — son Jameson, 1, daughter Willow, 6, and husband Carey Hart.
“We go with the costumes and the theme of the show," said Beebe. "We’ll change the lip color during the show once or twice. And we’re all about glowing skin."
Here’s how you can get a bit of Pink power at home.
MAC Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion Serum, $42, Nordstrom
"I always prime her skin first," said Beebe.
"I always prime her skin first," said Beebe.
Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Prep Priming Spray, $32, Ulta
"The spray hydrates her skin," said Beebe.
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $24, Nordstrom
"This stops makeup from creasing and keeps eye shadows on for the entire show."
Sigma Beauty Brush Set, $73, Dermstore
"I like all their brushes," said Beebe.
Mac Studio Tech Foundation, $36, Macy's
"This is what I use on her for the shows," said Beebe. "It gives a full coverage that lasts through her very physical show."
Editor's note: So now that we know primer is Pink's go-to, here are the top-selling primers on Amazon.
