Caviar for your skin? Meet 2018's hottest beauty and skin care ingredients

So let's break down some of 2018's trendiest new ingredients, and explain why they could work for you, with the help of two dermatologists, and Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto.

1. Rose

"This has anti-inflammatory properties and therefore helps eliminate redness and irritation from the skin," said Dr. Kristina Goldenberg of Goldenberg Dermatology in New York.

Here's a full list of rose-infused beauty products we love.

Suave Professionals Shampoo Rose Oil Infusion, $5, Walmart

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

You can also buy this at Target for $3.

Fresh Rose Mask, $62,Sephora

This is also sold at Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Olie X Melissa Meyers RoseGlow Drops, $78, Amazon

Chantecaille Rose Eye Makeup Remover, $40, Nordstrom

You can also buy this at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's.

2. Turmeric

"Turmeric contains an ingredient called curcumin that has antibacterial properties. It is therefore beneficial for acne. Turmeric also has antioxidant properties and helps fight UV damage," said Goldenberg.

Camille Rose Turmeric Soap, $9, Target

Kiehl's Turmeric and Cranberry Seed Radiance Mask, $39, Nordstrom

You can score this mask at Macy's and Sephora.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Pure Gold Cleansing Butter, $55, Sephora

This is also sold at Macy's and Dermstore

3. Caffeine

"It is a vasoconstrictor and helps eliminate redness on the skin. It also temporarily dehydrates the skin and helps reduce the appearance of cellulite," said Goldenberg.

ogx Niacin 3 & Caffeine Shampoo + Conditioner, $20, Amazon

You can buy these individually at Walgreen's.

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Dew It All Eye Gel, $48, Nordstrom

Dermstore also has this in stock.

iS Clinical Eye Complex, $78, Dermstore

Also try this Pestle & Mortar Recover Eye Cream, $50, Pestle & Mortar

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $39, Sephora

You can also buy this at Nordstrom.

4. Moringa Oil

"This has anti inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It is also rich in vitamin C and therefore is a great anti aging-agent," said Goldenberg.

The Body Shop Moringa Body Yogurt, $15, Ulta

The Body Shop also sells the body yogurt.

Clarins One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, $38, Nordstrom

It's also available at Sephora.

Juara Kartini Body Oil, $58, Bloomingdale's

AHAVA Dry Oil Body Mist with Prickly Pear & Moringa, $42, Amazon

And it's also sold at Dermstore.

5. Caviar

"Caviar contains vitamins and amino acids which provide the skin with building blocks for proper functioning," said dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, who is the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's Department of Dermatology.

Mario Badescu Caviar Day Cream, $20, Amazon

Ulta has the day cream for the same price.

Lancer Caviar Lime Acid Peel, $90, Sephora

Or, get it at Nordstrom.

And for the ultimate splurge:

La Prairie Skin Caviar Essence-in-Foundation SPF 25, $195, Nordstrom

6. Goat's Milk

"It contains proteins that sooth inflamed skin and high levels of vitamin A that may benefit people with oily and acne-prone skin," said Zeichner.

Little Seed Farm Goat's Milk Moisturizer, $26, Amazon

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream, $65, Nordstrom

Also available at Neiman Marcus and Sephora.

