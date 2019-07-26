At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer is the season of self-care. Maybe you’ve been using a new face mask before bed, tried out the summer’s hottest haircut or started listening to a new podcast — but nothing compares to treating yourself to a fresh manicure or pedicure.

Choosing the right color can often be a stressful ordeal but the next time you hit the salon, go bold.

Bright colors are on trend for this summer, according to Pinterest. It’s not hard to see why — if you’ve been soaking up some sun there is no stopping that glow, so why not add a pop of color on your hands and toes? In July alone "neon ombre" saw a 904% increase in searches on the social platform.

Other popular searches this summer, according the company, have included pastel rainbow nails, ombre summer nails, jade nails, neon peach nails, tie-dye nails, metallic nails and reverse French manicures.

Creamy oranges, vibrant yellows and crisp ocean blues seem to be the way to go and are all the rage on Pinterest right now. These eye-catching colors make for beautiful solid coats, ombre-patterned nails and even accent colors that Pinners are obsessed with right now.

If you’re looking to dive into some of the most popular nail trends but don’t know where to start, we’ve gathered some shades that are as bright as the sun shines this season.

This beautiful, vibrant pink is perfect if you're looking to go bold but not quite ready to dip into neon green.

Not only will this color look good on your nails — it is good for them! This pastel pink formula is infused with argan oil that will help strengthen and moisturize damaged nails so they can look their best. This shade is a perfect accent color for the ombre summer nail look that's seen a 107% increase in searches.

This gorgeous blue polish is strikingly bold but still gentle enough to sport in a different number of styles. It is perfect for a reverse french manicure or delicate enough to stand out on its own. Searches for "lavender ombre" nails tripled this summer, so you wouldn't be alone in sporting this pretty shade.

There is nothing quite as eye-catching as a simple, white coat. It is the perfect color for a pedicure but can also be used to make intricate nail art against a bright base coat. Reverse French nails have also seen a resurgence this summer, with searches on Pinterest spiking 574% — this shade would be the perfect way to achieve the look.

With an iridescent finish, this bold blue shade is sure to make a statement. If you plan on creating a tie-dye manicure on your own, you're going to want to include this polish for a pop of color. Plus, the formula is vitamin infused and nail fortifying.

This bright neon color was just made for summer! The vibrant orange is what one reviewer describes as "loud but not too loud," making it an ideal pick for your trying out that neon ombre nail trend.

Don't just wait until your next beach day to get a little bit of sun — this color is packing sunshine in a bottle! Just one coat can survive up to seven days of wear, but if you prefer a stronger formula this shade is also available in a gel polish.

Just as the name implies, this polish was crafted to be red carpet ready. It is a gel formula, so it is sturdier than most and a neutral green that is fit for a great the "jade nail" trend that is taking Pinterest by storm — searches for the stone-inspired shade increased by 277%.

There is nothing like a vibrant red shade to take your summer look to the next level — and this shade has a little bit of a citrusy tint that makes it perfect for the neon nail trend. This Le Mini Macaron gel polish was built to last and can provide up to 15 gel manicures in one bottle.

Slightly more pastel than your average mauve, this limited edition polish is a color we can't get enough of! Although it is more expensive than your average lacquer, it is designed for long-lasting wear and is another great way to achieve the lavender nail look.

This rich shade is a subtle way to approach the neon peach nail trend. Its high shine and durable formula lends itself well to quality coats.

Another limited edition polish, this color was "inspired by the rays of the sun," according to its product description. We're loving this color for the iridescent shimmer and its subtle nod to the metallic nail trend!

For more nail favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!