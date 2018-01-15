Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

As the winter season rolls on, the deals online get better. This long weekend take some time to be with loved ones, do what you enjoy and then set yourself up for the final weeks of winter by snagging huge savings on apparel, accessories, beauty products and more.

These are TODAY Style's picks for the best sales being offered this long weekend you won't want to miss. While these deals aren't necessarily all Martin Luther King Jr. Day specific, many retailers have taken advantage of the holiday weekend and the extra day off.

Sephora

The sales on Sephora are a bit harder to track down, but we found deals up to 50 percent off!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Urban Decay Makeup Remover Cleansing Oil Stick, $13 (normally $26), Sephora

This makeup remover stick has over 5,000 loves on Sephora and is a must-have for removing stubborn, waterproof makeup. It goes on as a balm and then transforms to an oil and microfoam, gently cleansing away dirt and grime while leaving skin silky smooth.

ColourPop Golden State of Mind Shadow Palette, $18 (normally $26), Sephora

We've written about how much we love ColourPop in the past and we are thrilled to see this 15-color eye shadow set go on sale. Each color is exclusive to Sephora and has a fun glitter finish.

Wayfair

Today is the last day of Wayfair's four-day price drops exclusive with deals up to 70 percent off!

KitchenAid 5 Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, $329 (normally $460), Wayfair

It goes without saying that KitchenAid mixers are the best of the best in the stand mixer game. They may be a bit pricey, but they last forever and can be used for everything from making pastas to cakes.

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender and Chopper, $37 (normally $60), Wayfair

This handy kitchen gadget is actually two devices in one. It has a standard blender capable of holding 5 cups of liquid with 12 blending functions. It also includes a 3-cup chopping bowl, which is great for dressings, sauces, nuts and more!

Alwyn Home 400 Thread Count Striped Sheet Set, $44 (normally $98), Wayfair

From 60 percent off sheet sets to 86 percent off down comforters, Wayfair is practically giving their bedding away! We love this set because it's super soft and comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is having huge savings today on all their coats and jackets. Here are some of our favorites.

Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat, $38 (normally $58), Nordstrom

This classic peacoat comes in several colors (we love the red!) and has tortoiseshell buttons that elevate the overall look. It's perfect for layering in winter, but can be worn right into spring.

Kut from the Kloth Tayanita Faux Suede Jacket, $44 (normally $88), Nordstrom

This faux suede jacket comes in six colors. Its elegant texture and soft drape style instantly takes your outfit to the next level.

Amazon

The Amazon sales seem to just get better and better. We've found everything from an essential oil diffuser that's 53 percent off to the wireless headphones you need to try during your next workout. You can view their daily deals here.

URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser and Mist Humidifier, $19 (normally $40), Amazon

This Amazon's Choice product has over 24,000 positive reviews. It's about the same size as your iPhone and is the perfect companion on trips (hotel rooms can really dry you out) or accent to your bedroom or bathroom.

Anker Soundbuds Slim Wireless Headphones, $19 (normally $25), Amazon

This Amazon's Choice product is the perfect workout buddy. You can sync these earbuds to your phone and lift weights or use the machines without the pesky headphone cord getting in your way!

FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent with glow-in-the-dark stars, $18 (normally $35), Amazon

This play tent is the perfect place for you and your child to dream the day away.

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor is one of our favorites for classic pieces and work-wear attire. Today they are offering an extra 70 percent off sale styles!

Knit Fringe Poncho, $24 (normally $98, discount applied at checkout), Ann Taylor

This poncho adds a chic touch to any outfit. Just throw it on over your favorite sweater and jeans!

Knotted Pearl Drop Earrings, $12 (normally $50, discount applied at checkout), Ann Taylor

At only $12, these elegant pearl earrings are a steal. Perfect for date night or girls night out, these would look great with any little black dress in your closet.

While these may be our favorites, there are tons of other places having sales this MLK Jr. Day! See below for our list of deals to be had:

Saks Off Fifth: Use code LONGWKND to get 25 percent off your purchase

Macy's: Use code TWODAY to get an extra 20 percent off certain items, the store is also having a two-day sale on kids, womens and mens items through tonight

J.C. Penney: Use code DEAL62 to get select savings on items from electronics to major appliances

Bloomingdales: The company is having it's Big Brown Bag Sale with 25 - 50 percent off regular priced items and 60 - 75 percent off already reduced items

Nordstrom Rack: The White Sale is happening through today with up to 75 percent off bedding and bath items

Boohoo: The site known for it's uber-affordable clothing is now offering up to 80 percent off everything for the long weekend

Happy shopping!