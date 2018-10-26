The 1 hair product 'Westworld' star Thandie Newton swears by for gorgeous curls

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin

Thandie Newton has impeccable taste. Whether she’s accepting an Emmy for her turn in “Westworld” in a bubblegum pink Brandon Maxwell gown, or producing the uplifting documentary about five orphaned children from Swaziland, “Liyana,” she lives her life with intent.

And if there’s one thing the mom of three knows about, it’s great hair. So we had to get her secrets.

“I do love John Masters Organics. It’s quite pricey but they have some beautiful products. I started using them when I was pregnant with my son. I love the lavender and avocado hair conditioner. It’s amazing,” said Newton. This product is silicone-free and ideal for dry hair.

John Masters Organics Lavender & Avocado Intensive Conditioner, $36, Jet

“I found another great line called Giovanni. It’s a lot less expensive. All their rich conditioners are excellent,” said Newton. This is perfect for damaged hair, because it's made with shea butter and macadamia oil.

Giovanni Smooth As Silk Xtreme $9, Amazon

“And I would be lost without a good hair serum. I love the Giovanni hair serum. I’m using the cherry-scented one,” she said. It helps seal in color and protects hair when using heated stylers.

Giovanni Super Smoothing Anti Frizz Hair Serum, Pack of 3, $17, Amazon

You can also buy a single serum at Jet.

Beauty aside, the British actress has plenty of other stuff to focus on. She’s a lifelong activist on behalf of women and children, and “Liyana” gave her a chance to fuse those two passions.

She’s teaching her son that “feminism to me is humanism. Benefiting women is benefiting men. Women are the life givers. They need nourishment and support. My son sees his sisters going on marches. We have conversations in the house — it’s teaching him how to be an intelligent human being,” she said.

Plus, he’s there to help her, too, given that her eldest daughter is about to leave for college. “Thank goodness I have a 4-year-old," she said. "I’ve plugged up my grief gap."

