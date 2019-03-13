Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 13, 2019, 6:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Talk about a family resemblance!

Thandie Newton recently walked the red carpet with her daughter, Nico Parker, and there was no question the two are related.

The resemblance is uncanny! Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Parker, 14, is making her big-screen debut in Disney’s live-action “Dumbo,” and both her mom and her dad, writer and director Ol Parker, joined her at the premiere in Los Angeles.

Newton and her daughter were an adorable mother-daughter pair at the premiere. They both rocked gorgeous curls and they even wore coordinated, velvet dresses for the occasion.

Parker was joined by her proud parents. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The “Westworld” star looked like she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter as they walked the red carpet and posed for photos.

What a sweet mother-daughter duo! ROBYN BECK / Getty Images

It wasn't the first time the pair have walked the red carpet together. Back in 2016, Parker made an adorable appearance with her mom at the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The pair have walked the red carpet together before. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lately, Newton has been gushing about her daughter on Instagram.

“My heart could barely take it! My beautiful little girl at her first photo shoot for @dumbo coming out next Spring,” she wrote in a post in December, alongside a photo of Parker having her makeup done. “Seeing how effortlessly my kid owned her space, and invited attention only on her terms, was a healing and triumphant experience.”

It certainly seems like Parker has been holding her own during the whirlwind press events for “Dumbo.”

She looked so much like her actress mom as she smiled during a press conference earlier in the week.

Parker was all smiles at a recent "Dumbo" press conference. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

With Parker following in her mother’s acting footsteps, maybe we’ll be seeing more sweet mom-daughter moments on the red carpet!