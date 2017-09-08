Tested and approved! The 6 must-have face masks to try right now

share tweet pin email

It's great to have fun in the sun, but fall is the perfect time for some skin TLC.

From SPF-blocked pores to dry, flaky patches, we've got the latest and greatest beauty masks to fix every and any problem.

1. Magnetic mask

You'll need to use the included magnet to remove Dr. Brandt's Magnetight Age-Defier mask. Yes, an actual magnet will lift and pull the mask from your skin — no water necessary! The iron-rich formula aims to harness the power of attraction to purify pores and help tighten skin over time.

Dr. Brandt Magnetight Age-Defier mask, $75, Sephora

2. Gel-to-solid mask

How cool is this? Dr. Dennis Gross is launching a new, at-home version of a professional treatment. His Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask deeply hydrates your skin while the gel molds into a mess-free solid. Once set, the mask will simply peel off without leaving any annoying traces behind.

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Mask, $46, Nordstrom

3. Sauna mask

The self-heating masks from beauty brand 7th Heaven offer a deep clean with ingredients like clay and ginger. Massage the mask to start the warming chemical reaction that'll help increase blood circulation and detoxify clogged pores.

7th Heaven Red Hot Earth Sauna Mask, $22 for 12-count, Amazon

4. Invisible mask

Whether you want to maximize your beauty sleep or sneak in some skin care while stuck on a plane, a colorless mask will be the best solution for your social life. Clinique's Moisture Surge Overnight Mask and Origins' Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask are both great options that won't scare away friends and family.

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, $13 for 3oz, Amazon

Origin Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask, $31, Amazon

5. Spot treatments

If you're looking to target specific areas, mask patches will be your best bet. Miss Spa's Eye Mask tackles under-eye issues while DHC offers an Eye Zone Care Pack that wraps around your temple to the upper eye area.

Miss Spa's Eye Mask, $6, Amazon

DHC Eye Zone Care Pack, $16, Amazon

6. Lip masks

Yup, these are masks specifically designed for luscious lips. Choosy is a cult-favorite brand making a cameo in many beauty blogger selfies. The collagen gel masks from South Korea cover your pout completely — be sure you're ready for a little quiet time before applying. Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid plump fine lines and help prep for perfect lipstick application.

