Tess Holliday says reaction to strawberry dress shows 'society hates fat people'

Tess Holliday is calling out the double standards that plus-size women face in the fashion industry.

To illustrate her point, Holliday, 35, shared Instagram photos of herself in the strawberry dress that took over social media this summer.

Tess Holliday wore the Lirika Matoshi strawberry dress to the Grammy Awards in January. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“I like how this dress had me on worst dressed lists when I wore it in January to the Grammys, but now bc a bunch of skinny ppl wore it on TikTok everyone cares,” Holliday wrote. “To sum it up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning.”

The body-positivity advocate then thanked designer Lirika Matoshi and stylist Meaghan O’Connor for making her “feel like a princess 7 months ago.”

Holliday didn’t realize the flowing pink tulle number was a viral phenomenon until a friend sent her a Twitter thread.

The flowing pink tulle dress retails for $500. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“This person was like, ‘I find it really ironic that Tess wore this dress at the Grammys in January, and no one gave a s--- until slender people on TikTok were wearing it,’” Holliday revealed while speaking with Vulture. “I looked, saw that it was in fact trending. I really started to examine, ‘Well, why is this so popular now? Why are people acting like it’s new?’ That’s when I started to get a little frustrated.”

Holliday’s more than 2 million Instagram followers flooded her comments with support.

“The fact that you didn’t go absolutely viral in this fantastic dress is just an example of how things are only allowed to be ‘trendy’ when the thin people do it,” wrote one fan.

Added another, “You inspired me to buy this dress. I was scared because of all the skinny girls wearing it, I did’t think a curvy girl like me could pull it off.”

Holliday thanked fans on Twitter for their kind messages ... and added a few words for her critics.

"Thanks for the love y’all & to everyone that was rude as hell, thanks," she wrote, adding a winking face emoji.

"Hey everybody, I wasn’t expecting the post about my strawberry dress to blow up the way it did," she added. "Thank you to everyone who has shared my post in solidarity. Like it or not, please understand that just because you have never been shamed for your size, doesn’t make it less valid."

The dress, which retails for $500, ranges in size from extra small to triple XL, which the designer's sizing chart estimates will fit a size 18 to 20 in the United States.

