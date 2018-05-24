Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Body-positive model Tess Holliday has a message for the makers of an app who used photos of her — without her permission — to demonstrate how users can digitally downsize their own bodies.

In short: Expect to hear from her lawyers.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old shared an Instagram ad she spotted for PIP CAM Photo Maker, which featured images of Holliday and others being slimmed down by the photo-editing app.

"An app that has nearly 50k downloads was dumb enough to steal photos of myself & two other plus size women & use them for this nonsense," she wrote alongside the video montage. "I’m sharing this because I wanna address a few things."

And she wasted no time explaining just what those things are to her 1.5 million followers on Instagram.