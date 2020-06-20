Teresa Giudice shows off 9 striking hair transformations in 2 hours

Teresa Giudice is ditching her brunette locks ... at least for a day.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a series of photos on her Instagram Friday, debuting nine new looks. From long rose gold locks to a blunt red bob, the 48-year-old has plenty of fun hairstyles to choose from.

“Barbie mode.... where’s Ken ??!!” she captioned a photo wearing a short pink wig. “HAHA (humor is the best medicine, had so much fun today finding all my shades with my girl @mspriscillanyc always making me laugh)”

Giudice shared another snap sporting a black bob reminiscent of Kris Jenner’s iconic hair cut, even captioning the photo, “Serving you major #Momager Realness.”

Her first look wasn’t a far stretch from her typical hairstyle, opting for a deeper brunette shade and long effortless waves.

Next, she showed off a long platinum bob, pairing it with a sequin dress for the perfect night-out look.

For a Parisian look, Giudice styled long wavy platinum locks with a bright red beret.

The "Standing Strong" author's fourth look was a dramatic ombre with loose curls.

Moving away from the more natural hair colors, the 48-year-old shared a second pink style, with a long and straight wig. She captioned the photo simply with, “Pretty in Pink.”

For her sixth look, the reality star effortlessly rocked a deep red wig cut in a blunt bob to spice up her look.

Her last look for the evening was a long, platinum blonde wig with a white knit cap to match.

“I thought we were done... but we’re not,” she wrote alongside the two photos. “Hope everyone enjoys their weekend.”

In recent months, other reality TV stars like Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," have been experimenting with different looks as well.

Rinna rocked four new looks in one day back in March, sharing her styles with fans on Instagram. From a blonde beehive fit for Marie Antoinette to a red curly bob and two different bubblegum pink wigs, the 56-year-old certainly had a great time testing out some potential hairdos.

Mellencamp took a more permanent route, opting to dye her blonde locks a gorgeous shade of rose gold.

The 38-year-old “RHOBH” star shared her new look last month, revealing the special reason behind her hair change.

"After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair," she captioned the photo. "This time, I thought pink! And while @tedwinator said it looked “hawt” Cruz said I looked crazy 😜 Whose side are you on?"