Why 1 student wore a prom dress with Oprah's and Michelle Obama's faces on it

"It was an honor and pleasure creating this beautiful piece which included strong black women!" Pierce wrote on Instagram. "She said she wanted to take them all to prom with her and i think we did just that."

In addition to recognizable names, Branch's dress also included women in her family who inspire her, like her great grandmother, grandmother, aunts and her mom, Dayna Branch.

Harriet Tubman, Michelle Obama and Maya Angelou are all pictured on the dress. Carrington Briggs

"The women who go unknown to a lot of the people outside of celebrities, like myself and my grandmother, we're just as important to Skylar as Michelle Obama or Beyonce because at the end of the day, we started the generation," Dayna Branch told TODAY. "So for her as a young woman to say, 'You know what, I want to put all the women who inspire me on her dress,' that's something major. And then to see my own face on her dress!"

The 17-year-old kept her dress a secret until prom night and says her peers were "shocked" when she walked in. Her step team met her outside of the event with flashlights and helped her make a grand entrance. "All eyes were on me," Skylar recalled. "They had to (do a) double take, because they saw the dress but at first didn't realize that I had faces on it."

People were stopping her all night to check out who was being celebrated and lauded the dress as "different" and "unique."

Celebrities have noticed and complimented Branch's dress. Carrington Briggs

The dress has since gone viral on social media, with commenters applauding Branch's creativity. "Best prom dress on the planet," wrote one user. "Is she taking orders???" asked another.

Taraji P. Henson and Toni Braxton "liked" her Dad's Tweet and both Aaliyah's aunt and Dr. Alfrieda J Webb's granddaughter saw photos of the dress and thanked Branch for paying homage to their late family members.

Now that Skylar's prom has passed, she has some advice for other young women prepping for their own. "If you have an idea and you think it's too out of the box, if it's special to you, you should still do it," she said. "You shouldn't care what other people think."