Instagram model hits back at body-shamers — and spreads messages of positivity

Body-positive Instagram model Noonie Regardless embraces her curves — as do her more than 52,000 followers.

On Aug. 1, the 19-year-old based in Glendale, Arizona, posted a beautiful photo of herself smiling while wearing a cropped tube top, along with an extended caption about learning to love her body.

Growing up I use to be the skinniest. I ate so much but never would gain weight. All I would hear was, " she eats like crazy but her food goes no where." As I enter 2nd grade I began to get bigger and when I say big I mean big. I was already wearing a size XL in shirts and 20 in women pants. I use to hate myself for how I looked. I always would get made fun of even though I was the sweetest to any and everyone. I never judged people, I loved and accepted everyone for who they where as a person. I was put on diet pills, had a watch that told how many steps I took to help me keep track of me working out. I then feel in love with volleyball and it helped me a lot with loosing weight. As I got older I began to love myself more and more until I seen on social media how the IG famous girls looked so small and beautiful or thick and beautiful and then there was me. I had no big boobs to show, no big butt to show all I had was thighs and hips. My stomach still was over flowed and I wanted to look like the girls on IG. So I started drinking detox teas like they were and working out like they were and I thought to myself months later. Why are you trying to be someone you're not, why can't you accept who you are and love you. I finally found myself and I love who I have became. Yes I still eat unhealthy foods but I also eat healthy foods. I don't eat out of control as much as I use to. Moral of the story is if you're struggling with loving you're self step back and point out the things you love about yourself and start accepting you as a person. Is it easy? FUCK NO! But I promise you once you love who you are and accept who you are you will feel like the baddest bitch walking and not a negative goblin can stop you 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Remember self love is the best love #confidence #plussize #viral #shaderoom #bodypositive #bodyposi #beyourself

It's a struggle many people can relate to, and fans flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and gratitude. “Rock it girl!! You look amazing,” wrote one person. “Mad props. You look great! Keep rocking your outfit!” commented another.

But not everyone on social media was so supportive.

When another Instagram page turned her pic into a cruel meme, she fired back — reposting the image on her account with a powerful message to body-shamers:

“No I don’t have the flat stomach to flex in a crop top/bralette but I have a muffin top to do so," she wrote. "I don’t know why people still body shame at this point."

"You don’t have to be skinny to rock a crop top or bralette," she continued. "To my ladies with (stomachs) wear whatever the hell you want and make every feel uncomfortable. As women we have to learn to build each other up instead of trying to break each other down. #stopbodyshaming.”

Regardless said her ultimate goal is to spread positivity and acceptance. “Nothing makes me happier than building people up,” she told TODAY Style. “I want everyone to learn that it's OK to be shaped differently or look a certain way. We shouldn't have to live up to society's messed up body or beauty ideals. People should feel nothing but love and happiness when it comes to themselves.”

Finally, she has a few more things to say to size-bashers: “Stop acting like donkeys. Stop trying to break others down. You may want to be the big bad wolf, but you definitely won't be blowing this piggy down.”

