There are special meanings behind Team USA's gymnastics leotards

Team USA's gymnastics leotards are certainly eye-catching, but they also have symbolic meanings behind them.

The team's sponsor, GK Elite, created three leotards for the Tokyo Olympics and they're all based off of a special theme.

We spotted the first leotard, a black and rose gold design, on the gymnasts during a training session last week, and it was simply gorgeous. The "dynasty" theme was inspired by the rose gold 2020 Tokyo Games torch and features a front body design that looks a bit like a flame and 3,515 Swarovski crystals.