Is that Taylor Swift in a wedding dress? Fans think her music video sends a sly message

In the art that accompanies Taylor Swift’s new release, “Evermore,” the singer-songwriter continues to lean into to the sweet storybook style she debuted with her last album, “Folklore.”

But in the music video for the first single from “Evermore,” “Willow,” she doesn’t just look like the heroine from a folktale. Swift looks positively bridal, and that has her fans buzzing.

A little more than a minute into the clip, the pop star, who turns 31 this weekend, steps into a fantasy sequence wearing a long, flowing, ivory dress, with lace details, ruffles and a silky ribbon tied in a bow on one shoulder. She pairs the gown with a headband embellished with off-white flowers and pearls.

It is, at very least, a romantic look. But is it actually wedding-wear? Her fans, known as Swifties, have taken to social media to discuss the topic, and most of them seem to be convinced it is.

THATS A WEDDING DRESS 🧐🧐🧐 — emma (@journeytotay13) December 10, 2020

"THAT'S A WEDDING DRESS," is a caps-lock declaration that appeared over and over again on Twitter, though a few posed it as a question. “Is that Taylor... in a wedding dress? Am I dreaming? This can’t be real.”

Is that Taylor... in a wedding dress? Am I dreaming? This can’t be real. — Hinane🍷 (evermore!!) (@hinalovestay) December 10, 2020

But after months of rumors claiming that Swift and her boyfriend of nearly four years, actor Joe Alwyn, are engaged, many seemed certain that her frilly dress was confirmation of a wedding on the way — or one that’s already happened.

CAN WE FINALLY ADMIT TAYLOR IS A MARRIED WOMAN?? shes literally in a wedding dress!!! pic.twitter.com/tGeuFu8S0C — Annabella|| evermore supremacy ACAB (@annabellamci) December 10, 2020

“CAN WE FINALLY ADMIT TAYLOR IS A MARRIED WOMAN??” one wrote. “Shes literally in a wedding dress!!!”

But what is there, besides rumors, that has fans so convinced? Maybe it's the words Swift sings on the track, like the lines she repeats throughout the song, “I'm begging for you to take my hand/ Wreck my plans, that's my man.”

y’all... taylor is mentioning brides, wives and husbands way too much in evermore.... why do i get the feeling that she and joe eloped or had a quiet wedding somewhere. ITS A SOLID THEORY OML #evermorealbum #evermoreoutnow — butteredtoast 🏳️ (@whisperswhiskey) December 11, 2020

Or there’s fact that “Evermore” seems to be all about kismet and romantic relationships, both ones that work and ones that fall apart.

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

“Before I knew it there were 17 tales, some of which are mirrored or intersecting with one another,” Swift wrote in an essay about the album. “The one about two young con artists who fall in love while hanging out at fancy resorts trying to score rich romantic beneficiaries. The one where longtime college sweethearts had very different plans for the same night, one to end it and one who brought a ring. Dorothea, the girl who left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams — and what happens when she comes back for the holidays and rediscovers an old flame."

And so on.

Maybe the biggest reason there’s so much talk about her “Willow” gown being a wedding gown is simply because the design, which Refinery29 found is from the Zimmermann Fall 2020 collection, really would make a lovely dress for a date at the altar.

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The piece, called the Charm Star Slip Dress, retails for $2,650 on the Zimmermann website, and is described as “a silk dress featuring a V-neckline, velvet shoulder straps with ribbon ties and lace panels throughout." It is not, however, described in bridal terms at all. In fact, the design house and retailer recommend styling the dress with lace-up tall boots and a “lucky charms” necklace to achieve the bohemian runway look.

Then again, it would look just as lovely walking down an aisle as it would a runway.