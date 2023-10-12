Faux bob or the real deal?

Taylor Swift attended the Los Angeles premiere of her “Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 11 in a stunning blue Oscar de la Renta gown — and a dramatic new hairstyle that left fans scrambling for answers.

At first glance, it looked like Swift had chopped off several inches of her blond hair, resulting in a wavy long bob with face-framing tendrils.

Did Swift debut a new haircut at the "Eras Tour" concert film premiere? John Shearer / Getty Images

But others wondered if she had simply pinned up her hair to create the illusion of a shorter look for the night.

Swifties were quick to debate the issue on social media, and the phrase “DID SHE CUT HER HAIR” trended for a time on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bob ... or bobby pins? John Shearer / Getty Images

“CAN WE TALK ABOYT TAYLOR SWIFT CUTTING HER HAIR AGAIN IT’S TRULY 1989 ERA ALL OVER AGAIN AND IM LIVING FOR IT,” one fan wrote on X.

Swift took photos with fans at the Oct. 11 premiere. John Shearer / Getty Images

Swift's hairstyle at the premiere was practically identical to the wavy lob she sports on the album cover of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” which drops Oct. 27.

Swift also famously sported a blunt bob with bangs during her original "1989" era, which started in 2014.

Her powder blue dress was also the same color as the sky on the cover of the upcoming re-released album.

Regardless of what inspired her look, fans had feelings about (what appeared to be) her chin-grazing bob.

“OMYGOD HER HAIR HER HAIR!! TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CUT HER HAIR!!!!!!!! WE’RE ENTERING AN ERAAAAAA” one person wrote.

“my parents walked in on me crying and i managed to choke out ‘taylor swift got a haircut’ and realised i might be too far into this swiftie thing,” another fan joked on X.

That post sparked a funny exchange with a fellow X user, who took a different stance and said, “Babes she didnt cut her hair, it was pinned up.”

Many fans are positive that no scissors were involved in Swift’s latest red carpet look and instead argued the lob look was an example of hairstyling magic.

“Did she cut her hair? No she did not. Its tucked under,” one person wrote on X. “You can see its folded and the thickness at the bottom and that would be an uneven haircut.”

“Taylor swift did not cut her hair it’s called bobby pins,” another person wrote.

One fan even posted a tutorial video showing how she created a similar faux bob at home with her own long hair.

“I keep seeing people be like, ‘Taylor Swift cut her hair.’ No, she didn’t,” the fan said in the video. “You want to know what she did? She put her hair in a bun at the bottom of her hair.”

If Swift emerges with her longer tresses intact, fans will have their answer. In the meantime, there’s no doubt she made the whole place shimmer. Swift posed on the red carpet with her dancers and Beyoncé, snapping selfies with fans along the way.

Early access showings of the “Eras Tour” concert film begin Oct. 12 — a day earlier than planned — and the film will show worldwide on Oct. 13.