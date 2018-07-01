Taylor Swift ditches blond hair, goes red for 1960s-themed music video

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Taylor Swift is shaking off her signature blond look, and sporting red locks instead for a new music video!

Country duo Sugarland is set to release the music video for their latest single, "Babe," this weekend, and like the song itself, the country-pop clip will feature Swift.

But not the Swift fans are used to seeing, a sneak peak of the video reveals ...

Swift is no stranger to style transformations, but typically, no matter the haircut, she sticks to the honey hues and highlights she's worn since she first found fame.

Not this time.

Taylor Swift rocks red hair for Sugarland's "Babe" music video. Sugarland/YouTube

Bye-bye, blond hair! The trailer for the breakup ballad video, which debuted at Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards, has a dramatic feel, so Swift went with a dramatic new look — complete with a retro wardrobe and long red locks.

Taylor Swift has shown off a variety of blond 'dos in the past, but her latest look is a complete departure. WireImage

While Swift appears to be channeling her inner Joan Harris, she's not the only one giving off major "Mad Men" vibes.

Her co-star in the clip is "Legends of Tomorrow" actor Brandon Routh. As he tweeted just before the awards show, he changed his hairstyle, too, for a Don Draper feel.

"Babe," which was co-written by Swift and Train's Pat Monahan, is on Sugarland's highly anticipated upcoming release "Bigger." It's Sugarland's first new studio album in eight years.

"Bigger" comes out Friday, June 8, and the "Babe" video drops the very next day.